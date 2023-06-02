Advanced search
    NWG   GB00BM8PJY71

NATWEST GROUP PLC

(NWG)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:57:37 2023-06-02 am EDT
263.40 GBX    0.00%
04:06aStocks up on US debt deal; Dechra up on takeover
AN
03:56aNatWest and Irish state sell 10% stake in Permanent TSB
AN
03:51aVodafone Closes Tender Offers for Capital Securities due 2078, 2079
MT
Stocks up on US debt deal; Dechra up on takeover

06/02/2023 | 04:06am EDT
(Alliance News) - Stock prices in London opened higher on Friday, after a week dominated by the US debt ceiling agreement, which was passed by the Senate late Thursday.

The FTSE 100 index opened up 37.91 points, 0.5%, at 7,528.18. The FTSE 250 was up 148.70 points, 0.8%, at 18,976.46, and the AIM All-Share was up 2.26 points, 0.3%, at 786.71.

The Cboe UK 100 was up 0.4% at 751.61, the Cboe UK 250 was up 0.8% at 16,534.48, and the Cboe Small Companies was up 0.3% at 13,610.89.

US senators voted to suspend the federal debt limit, capping weeks of fraught negotiations to eliminate the threat of a disastrous credit default just four days ahead of the deadline set by the Treasury.

Economists had warned the US government could run out of money to pay its bills by Monday. This left almost no room for delays in enacting the Fiscal Responsibility Act, which extends the government's borrowing authority through 2024 while trimming federal spending.

Hammered out between Democratic President Joe Biden and the Republicans, the measure passed the Senate with a comfortable majority of 63 votes to 36 a day after it had sailed through the House of Representatives.

"Investor optimism ahead of the Senate vote proved to be well-founded as the debt ceiling issue was resolved, with just days to go, after the closing bell," commented Richard Hunter, head of Markets at interactive investor.

"While the issue was expected ultimately to reach a satisfactory conclusion, there was nonetheless relief as the legislation avoids what would have been a disastrous US default. Attention will now revert to the other pressing issues of the day, most notably the next move on interest rates from the Federal Reserve."

Fed Governor Philip Jefferson and Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker both made the case on Wednesday for a pause in interest rates hikes at the next meeting on June 13 and 14.

Ahead of the Senate vote, stocks in New York closed higher on Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.5%, the S&P 500 up 1.0%, and the Nasdaq Composite up 1.3%.

The economic calendar on Friday has the key US nonfarm payrolls report for May at 1330 BST.

The dollar was mostly lower early Friday in Europe.

The pound was quoted at USD1.2528, higher than USD1.2523 at the equities close on Thursday. The euro stood at USD1.0766, higher against USD1.0737.

However, against the yen, the dollar was trading at JPY138.97, higher compared to JPY138.88.

In the FTSE 100, NatWest was flat after it sold part of its stake in Irish lender Permanent TSB.

The overall size of the disposal by the Minister for Finance of Ireland and NatWest was 54.6 million TSB shares at EUR2.03 per share, representing a 10% stake in Permanent TSB. Each sold half of that and each will receive EUR55.2 million. NatWest now holds 90.9 million shares, a 17% stake.

CEO Alison Rose said: "This transaction represents further positive progress on our phased withdrawal from the Republic of Ireland."

In the FTSE 250, Dechra Pharmaceuticals jumped 8.1%, after it agreed to a GBP4.5 billion takeover offer from private equity firm EQT.

The veterinary pharmaceutical company said it reached an agreement with Freya Bidco Ltd, a newly formed company indirectly owned by EQT X EUR SCSp and EQT X USD SCSp, which act through its manager EQT Fund Management and Luxinva. EQT is a Swedish global investment organisation, while Luxinva is owned by the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, a sovereign wealth fund of the United Arab Emirates.

The offer values Dechra shares at 3,875 pence each, which is a 13% premium to the company's closing price of 3,439.65p each on Thursday. It is 44% higher than Dechra's share price of 2,690p of April 12, the day before the takeover talks were first announced.

However, the offer is 4.8% lower than the 4,070p potential offer floated in mid-April. Dechra said it considered the new offer "fair and reasonable".

The acquisition values Dechra at GBP4.46 billion on a fully diluted basis, implying an enterprise value of GBP4.88 billion. It is around 26 times Dechra's 2022's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of GBP188 million.

The takeover needs approval from 75% of Dechra shareholders and requires sanctioning by a court. The notices of the court meeting and the general meeting will be posted soon, Dechra said.

European budget airlines, Ryanair and Wizz Air, were up 1.3% and down 0.6%, respectively.

Dublin-based Ryanair said the number of passengers carried in May rose by 10% to 17.0 million from 15.4 million a year earlier. This also was up from 16.0 million in April. Ryanair's load factor improved to 94% in May from 92% a year before and unchanged from 94% in April.

Ryanair noted that passenger traffic in May had been hurt by French air traffic control strikes. It operated over 94,400 flights over the month, but cancelled over 300 on industrial action.

Budapest-based Wizz Air said it carried 5.0 million passengers in May, up 22% from 4.1 million a year before. This also was up from 4.9 million in April. The load factor improved to 90.2% from 84.2% a year before, and up from 90.9% in April.

On London's AIM, Pelatro jumped 23%, after it won a "large" contract for campaign management solution by an unnamed Middle East telecommunications company with operations in multiple countries.

In 2022, the London-based marketing software specialist had won a contract from one of its operations and has now expanded the relationship to three more countries. The overall contract delivers recurring revenue of about USD650,000 per year.

Edenville Energy was up 10%.

It plans to change its name to Shuka Resources, saying this reflects its focus in Africa and its "values of environmental sustainability, community engagement and responsible mining practices".

In Asia on Friday, the Nikkei 225 index in Tokyo closed up 1.2%. In China, the Shanghai Composite closed up 0.8%, while the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was up 3.9%. The S&P/ASX 200 in Sydney closed up 0.5%.

In European equities on Friday, the CAC 40 index in Paris was up 0.7%, while the DAX 40 in Frankfurt was up 0.6%.

Brent oil was quoted at USD75.10 a barrel early in London on Friday, down from USD74.35 late Thursday.

Gold was quoted at USD1,976.93 an ounce, down against USD1,978.50.

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
APB RESOURCES 0.55% 1.84 End-of-day quote.22.67%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.55% 0.61448 Delayed Quote.-4.42%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.77% 91.962 Delayed Quote.1.30%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.66% 0.66201 Delayed Quote.-4.51%
BRENT OIL 0.88% 74.87 Delayed Quote.-13.61%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.06% 1.16322 Delayed Quote.2.98%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.17% 174.063 Delayed Quote.9.16%
CAC 40 0.97% 7206.85 Real-time Quote.10.25%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.10% 0.691903 Delayed Quote.-0.05%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.32% 103.522 Delayed Quote.6.01%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.27% 0.74521 Delayed Quote.-0.19%
DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC 8.30% 3654 Delayed Quote.28.88%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.06% 448.6 Real-time Quote.-4.74%
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL 0.47% 33061.57 Real-time Quote.-0.32%
EDENVILLE ENERGY PLC 9.87% 8.24 Delayed Quote.1.69%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.22% 149.623 Delayed Quote.6.01%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.11% 1.0772 Delayed Quote.-0.08%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX 0.99% 19014.24 Delayed Quote.-0.13%
HONG KONG HANG SENG 4.02% 18949.94 Delayed Quote.-7.91%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.08% 0.011284 Delayed Quote.0.15%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) 0.06% 1.688362 Delayed Quote.6.40%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.08% 0.012149 Delayed Quote.0.07%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.20% 0.6509 Delayed Quote.-7.25%
MSCI UNITED KINGDOM (STRD) 1.59% 1118.06 Real-time Quote.3.62%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE 1.28% 13100.98 Real-time Quote.25.17%
NATWEST GROUP PLC 0.00% 263.4 Delayed Quote.-0.68%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.70% 84.707 Delayed Quote.0.64%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.58% 0.60992 Delayed Quote.-5.12%
NIKKEI 225 1.21% 31524.22 Real-time Quote.19.37%
PELATRO PLC 23.08% 8 Delayed Quote.-42.22%
PERMANENT TSB GROUP HOLDINGS PLC 1.82% 2.24 Real-time Quote.21.55%
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC 0.99% 16.875 Real-time Quote.36.86%
S&P 500 0.99% 4221.02 Real-time Quote.8.86%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 1.44% 143.58 Real-time Quote.-9.39%
S&P UNITED KINGDOM (PDS) 0.75% 1528.12 Real-time Quote.-0.76%
S&P/ASX 200 0.48% 7145.1 Real-time Quote.1.02%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX 1.53% 3525.6 Real-time Quote.-2.16%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX 1.98% 3338.3 Real-time Quote.-5.15%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.12% 138.906 Delayed Quote.6.13%
WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC -1.65% 2748 Delayed Quote.46.71%
WTI 0.85% 70.645 Delayed Quote.-15.79%
04:06aStocks up on US debt deal; Dechra up on takeover
AN
03:56aNatWest and Irish state sell 10% stake in Permanent TSB
AN
03:51aVodafone Closes Tender Offers for Capital Securities due 2078, 2079
MT
03:00aShares up on US debt deal vote; Dechra backs takeover
AN
03:00aNatWest, Ireland's Finance Minister Raise EUR110.5 Million From Permanent TSB Shares Sa..
DJ
02:58aFTSE 100 Poised to Rise After Upbeat Asia, US Trading
DJ
02:54aUK's NatWest, Irish State Sell 10% Stake in Permanent TSB Group
MT
02:53aIreland, NatWest sell 10% of lender Permanent TSB
RE
02:39aNatWest, Ireland's Finance Minister Raise EUR110.5 Million From Permanent TSB Shares Sa..
DJ
02:28aNatWest Group Sells 5% Stake in Permanent TSB Group
MT
Financials
Sales 2023 15 042 M 18 837 M 18 837 M
Net income 2023 4 143 M 5 189 M 5 189 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,93x
Yield 2023 6,72%
Capitalization 23 610 M 29 567 M 29 567 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,57x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,55x
Nbr of Employees 61 800
Free-Float 48,0%
Duration : Period :
Technical analysis trends NATWEST GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 263,40 GBX
Average target price 363,67 GBX
Spread / Average Target 38,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alison Marie Rose-Slade Chief Executive Officer & Director
Katie Murray Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Howard John Davies Chairman
Scott Marcar Chief Information Officer
Simon Anthony McNamara Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATWEST GROUP PLC-0.68%29 567
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.1.20%396 584
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.23%229 580
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.12%221 463
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.45%162 469
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-3.58%149 376
