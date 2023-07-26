UK POLICING MINISTER PHILP: IT'S RIGHT THAT NATWEST CEO ALISON ROSE RESIGNED
Uk Policing Minister Philp: It's Right That Natwest Ceo Alison R…
Today at 02:07 am
Share
Share
© Reuters - 2023
|Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11:35:09 2023-07-25 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|251.20 GBX
|-0.51%
|+0.20%
|-5.28%
|Jul. 25
|NatWest CEO Rose faces resignation calls over Farage leak
|AN
|Jul. 25
|NatWest backs Rose as she admits "error of judgment" in Farage case
|AN
UK POLICING MINISTER PHILP: IT'S RIGHT THAT NATWEST CEO ALISON ROSE RESIGNED
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|251.20 GBX
|-0.51%
|+0.20%
|28 839 M $
|NatWest CEO Rose faces resignation calls over Farage leak
|AN
|NatWest backs Rose as she admits "error of judgment" in Farage case
|AN
|NatWest board backs CEO Alison Rose over Farage account row
|RE
|UK Court of Appeal Allows GBP2.7 Billion Forex Case Against Big Banks to Proceed
|MT
|Investment firm Low Carbon secures $513 million for renewables projects
|RE
|London court revives $3.5 billion mass forex lawsuit against banks
|RE
|Nigel Farage wants 'spotlight' on NatWest over source of BBC story
|AN
|Britain's BBC apologises to Nigel Farage over bank account closure story
|RE
|Bank of England to check credibility of top banks' wind-down plans
|RE
|UK government to haul in banks over account closures
|RE
|UK city minister to warn banks over "de-banking" customers
|AN
|Asia shares brace for rate meeting trifecta, China steps
|RE
|Asia shares on tenterhooks for Fed, ECB and BOJ
|RE
|NatWest CEO Apologizes to Nigel Farage for Bank Account Closure Amid Backlash
|MT
|NatWest CEO apologises to Nigel Farage after Coutts closure row
|AN
|NatWest apologises to Nigel Farage over account closures - reporters
|RE
|UK tightens rules over bank account closures after 'debanking' criticism
|RE
|Banks could lose UK licences for banning customers for political views
|AN
|NatWest CEO Asked to Take Responsibility for Closure of Nigel Farage's Bank Accounts
|MT
|FCA says talking to NatWest about treatment of Farage's Coutts account
|RE
|Britain's banks too slow in passing higher interest rates to savers, says watchdog
|RE
|Farage makes fresh allegations against UK's Coutts over account closures
|RE
|Nigel Farage says Coutts document shows account was shut over views
|AN
|Asia stocks split as US-China outlooks diverge
|RE
|Fed's last rate hike coming at July meeting, economists say
|RE
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-5.28%
|28 839 M $
|+36.25%
|28 493 M $
|-11.17%
|28 265 M $
|+25.00%
|27 946 M $
|-0.14%
|29 904 M $
|+7.39%
|27 314 M $
|-12.41%
|31 533 M $
|+11.86%
|26 142 M $
|+6.30%
|31 575 M $
|+14.21%
|31 624 M $