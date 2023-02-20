Advanced search
UK launches energy efficiency taskforce, names NatWest boss as co-chair

02/20/2023 | 05:32pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Annual CBI Conference in London

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government on Monday launched its new energy efficiency taskforce and named NatWest boss Alison Rose as its co-chair to reduce the country's energy consumption and cut household bills.

The taskforce will devise a plan to reduce total UK energy demand by 15% by 2030 compared to 2021 levels across domestic and commercial buildings and industrial processes, the government said in a statement.

"(UK's green industry) needs extra attention now to make sure British companies and our people can fully share in the sector's success and grow the economy," Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt said in the statement.

Hunt is due to attend a summit on Tuesday with chief executive officers, founders and leaders from the country's green companies, the government added.

The taskforce also includes Department for Energy Security and Net Zero Minister Lord Martin Callanan as co-chair.

"Improving energy efficiency will not only drive a lower carbon environment, but also deliver greater economic security," said Rose who is the chief executive officer of state-owned lender NatWest.

(Reporting by Muvija M; Editing by Josie Kao)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 12 909 M 15 534 M 15 534 M
Net income 2022 3 085 M 3 712 M 3 712 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,16x
Yield 2022 10,5%
Capitalization 27 375 M 32 942 M 32 942 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,12x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,84x
Nbr of Employees 61 500
Free-Float 47,0%
Managers and Directors
Alison Marie Rose-Slade Chief Executive Officer & Director
Katie Murray Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Howard John Davies Chairman
Simon Anthony McNamara Chief Administrative Officer
Morten Nicolai Friis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATWEST GROUP PLC7.32%32 979
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.6.07%417 219
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION6.73%282 686
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.50%212 285
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY15.02%182 067
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.02%159 162