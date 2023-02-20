UK launches energy efficiency taskforce, names NatWest boss as co-chair

The taskforce will devise a plan to reduce total UK energy demand by 15% by 2030 compared to 2021 levels across domestic and commercial buildings and industrial processes, the government said in a statement.

"(UK's green industry) needs extra attention now to make sure British companies and our people can fully share in the sector's success and grow the economy," Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt said in the statement.

Hunt is due to attend a summit on Tuesday with chief executive officers, founders and leaders from the country's green companies, the government added.

The taskforce also includes Department for Energy Security and Net Zero Minister Lord Martin Callanan as co-chair.

"Improving energy efficiency will not only drive a lower carbon environment, but also deliver greater economic security," said Rose who is the chief executive officer of state-owned lender NatWest.

