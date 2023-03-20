Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shenzhen Stock Exchange
  5. NAURA Technology Group Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    002371   CNE100000ML7

NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.

(002371)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shenzhen Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-19
277.29 CNY   +2.70%
03/20China gives chipmakers easier subsidy access to help guide industry recovery - FT
RE
03/20China gives chipmakers easier subsidy access to help guide industry recovery - FT
RE
03/05Factbox-Chinese chipmaking equipment manufacturers filling void left by U.S. export restrictions
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China gives chipmakers easier subsidy access to help guide industry recovery - FT

03/20/2023 | 11:56pm EDT
Illustration picture of Chinese flag with semiconductor chips

(Reuters) - China is facilitating easier access to subsidies and more control over state-backed research for a handful of its chip companies, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

Chipmakers such as Semiconductor Manufacturing International (SMIC), Hua Hong Semiconductor and Huawei, as well as equipment suppliers like Naura and Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment Inc China might benefit from the policy, the report added citing people familiar with the matter.

Reuters had reported in December that China is working on a more than 1 trillion yuan ($145.34 billion) support package for its semiconductor industry, amid tightening U.S. restrictions aimed at slowing its technological advances.

The chosen firms will have access to additional government funding without having to achieve previously necessary performance goals, the report said, adding that they will also be allowed to play a bigger role in state-sponsored research projects.

($1 = 6.8803 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADVANCED MICRO-FABRICATION EQUIPMENT INC. CHINA 5.18% 130.65 End-of-day quote.33.30%
HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED 1.19% 34.1 Delayed Quote.23.67%
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD. 2.70% 277.29 End-of-day quote.23.08%
SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION 0.97% 18.8 Delayed Quote.11.36%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.11% 6.8818 Delayed Quote.-0.57%
Financials
Sales 2022 14 689 M 2 136 M 2 136 M
Net income 2022 2 210 M 321 M 321 M
Net cash 2022 8 018 M 1 166 M 1 166 M
P/E ratio 2022 65,8x
Yield 2022 0,13%
Capitalization 147 B 21 312 M 21 312 M
EV / Sales 2022 9,43x
EV / Sales 2023 7,18x
Nbr of Employees 8 153
Free-Float 54,4%
Chart NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.
NAURA Technology Group Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 277,29 CNY
Average target price 313,59 CNY
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hai Hong Tao General Manager & Director
Yan Hui Li Chief Financial Officer
Jin Rong Zhao Chairman
Xue Xin Zhao Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yue Liu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.23.08%20 724
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.25.90%103 612
GLOBALFOUNDRIES INC.23.33%36 226
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.37.07%16 984
DISCO CORPORATION16.56%12 019
ADVANCED MICRO-FABRICATION EQUIPMENT INC. CHINA33.30%11 117