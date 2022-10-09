Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shenzhen Stock Exchange
  5. NAURA Technology Group Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    002371   CNE100000ML7

NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.

(002371)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shenzhen Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-29
278.40 CNY   -4.59%
10/09Naura Technology, Chinese Chip Stocks Fall After New U.S. Export Restrictions
DJ
10/09Chinese chip makers' shares slump after U.S. publishes new export rules
RE
08/29Naura Technology's H1 Profit Soars 143% on Robust Revenue
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Naura Technology, Chinese Chip Stocks Fall After New U.S. Export Restrictions

10/09/2022 | 11:51pm EDT
By Clarence Leong


Shares of Naura Technology Group Co. fell sharply after the U.S. Commerce Department added its subsidiary to the so-called unverified list, while Chinese chip companies were sold off after the U.S. imposed new export restrictions targeting the sector.

Naura Technology's Shenzhen-listed stock fell by the 10% daily limit on Monday morning to 250.56 yuan ($35.21), extending its year-to-date losses to 28%.

Naura Technology's unit, Beijing Naura Magnetoelectric Technology Co., was among 31 Chinese entities added to the Commerce Department's unverified list on Friday. The unit contributed about 0.5% to the listed company's consolidated operating revenue in 2021 and its inclusion in the list won't materially affect the company's normal operations, it said in a Sunday filing.

Companies on the unverified list are one step away from being placed on the Commerce Department's blacklist, known as the entity list. The agency has made clear that if a foreign country doesn't cooperate in allaying its concerns, the companies can be moved to the entity list.

The overall chip sector in China came under pressure after the U.S. on Friday imposed new export restrictions on advanced semiconductors and chip-manufacturing equipment in an effort to prevent American technology from advancing Chinese military power.

Jefferies analysts led by Edison Lee described the latest move as a "massive step-up on U.S. export control of semi tech to China" in a research note.

The country's largest chip maker, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp., declined 3.1% in Hong Kong, while Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment Inc. slid 16% and GigaDevice Semiconductor Inc. lost 6.4%.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong-listed shares of Wuxi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. rose as much as 5.8% after a unit of the pharmaceutical company was removed from the unverified list. The removal followed a "successful completion of the on-site end-use check visit" by the Commerce Department in coordination with Chinese authorities, it said. The stock has since erased the gains and was recently 3.2% lower.


Write to Clarence Leong at clarence.leong@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-09-22 2350ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADVANCED MICRO-FABRICATION EQUIPMENT INC. CHINA -2.49% 107.87 End-of-day quote.-14.79%
GIGADEVICE SEMICONDUCTOR (BEIJING) INC. -2.59% 93.75 End-of-day quote.-46.69%
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD. -4.59% 278.4 End-of-day quote.-19.77%
SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION -2.67% 16.74 Delayed Quote.-7.82%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.11% 7.12174 Delayed Quote.12.13%
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC. -2.90% 46.8 Delayed Quote.-47.92%
All news about NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.
Financials
Sales 2022 14 261 M 2 004 M 2 004 M
Net income 2022 1 813 M 255 M 255 M
Net cash 2022 7 567 M 1 064 M 1 064 M
P/E ratio 2022 80,8x
Yield 2022 0,11%
Capitalization 147 B 20 674 M 20 674 M
EV / Sales 2022 9,78x
EV / Sales 2023 7,22x
Nbr of Employees 8 153
Free-Float 54,3%
Chart NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
NAURA Technology Group Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 278,40 CNY
Average target price 330,80 CNY
Spread / Average Target 18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hai Hong Tao General Manager & Director
Yan Hui Li Chief Financial Officer
Jin Rong Zhao Chairman
Xue Xin Zhao Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yue Liu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.-19.77%20 674
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.-44.00%71 062
GLOBALFOUNDRIES INC.-21.90%27 407
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.-36.06%11 829
ADVANCED MICRO-FABRICATION EQUIPMENT INC. CHINA-14.79%9 343
DISCO CORPORATION-7.25%8 104