General Announcement::Proposed Change of Auditors

NauticAWT Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(Company Registration Number 201108075C)

PROPOSED CHANGE OF AUDITORS

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of NauticAWT Limited (the "Company") wishes to announce that the Company proposes to change the current auditors of the Company, Foo Kon Tan LLP ("FKT") to BDO LLP ("BDO") (the "Proposed Change of Auditors").

The current auditors of the Company, FKT, were re-appointed at the last annual general meeting ("AGM") of the Company held on 30 April 2021 to hold office until the conclusion of the next AGM of the Company. FKT were appointed as auditors of the Company since the financial year ended 31 December 2019.

As announced on 11 September 2021, the Company had identified a potential target to be injected into the Company and BDO will be the auditors of this target. Further, BDO has quoted a more competitive audit fees for the financial year ending 31 December 2021. As such, the Board, in consultation with the Audit Committee, having considered the needs of the Company and the benefits of streamlining the audit process of the target and the Company under the same auditor, is of the view that it is timely to effect the Proposed Change of Auditors with effect for the financial year ending 31 December 2021.

There will be no changes in the scope of audit to be provided by BDO as compared to the scope of audit previously provided by FKT.

The Audit Committee have also considered the Audit Quality Indicators ("AQI") disclosure framework adopted and monitored by BDO in the selection of BDO for the proposed appointment. The AQI presented to the Audit Committee includes the experience of engagement team, training hours provided, results of external and internal inspection, quality control function of the firm, staff oversight and attrition rate. The Audit Committee also took into other consideration factors such as the fee proposal as well as the size and complexity of the Company in making its recommendation to the Board on the proposed appointment. Based on the aforesaid factors, the Audit Committee is of the opinion that BDO is suited to meeting the existing needs and audit requirements of the Company and its associated company and the appointment of BDO as new auditor will not compromise the standard and effectiveness of the audit of the Group.

The Company had on, 11 November 2021, received (a) a notice from FKT informing the Company, among others, that FKT had applied to the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority ("ACRA") to seek its consent to resign as auditors of the Company; and (b) a copy of FKT's notice of resignation ("Notice of Resignation"). FKT had, on 12 November 2021, provided the Company with their written statement dated 12 November 2021 stating, among others, the reasons for their resignation as auditors of the Company ("Written Statement"). A copy of the Notice of Resignation and Written Statement is set out in Appendix 1.

In accordance with Section 205AB(5) of the Companies Act of Singapore, the resignation of FKT will take effect on the latest of the following: