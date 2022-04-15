Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NAUT   US63909J1088

NAUTILUS BIOTECHNOLOGY, INC.

(NAUT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/14 04:00:00 pm EDT
4.050 USD   -2.64%
NAUTILUS BIOTECHNOLOGY : Amendment to Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership (Form 3/A)
PU
Goldman Sachs Adjusts Nautilus Biotechnology's Price Target to $5 from $9, Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
Nautilus Biotechnology Appoints Gwen Weld as Chief People Officer and Sheri Wilcox, Ph.D., as Vice President of Affinity Reagent Development
AQ
Nautilus Biotechnology : Amendment to Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership (Form 3/A)

04/15/2022 | 05:12pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 3/A
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0104Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Weld Gwen E
2. Date of Event Requiring Statement (Month/Day/Year)
2022-04-11 		3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. [NAUT]
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O NAUTILUS BIOTECHNOLOGY, INC. , 2701 EASTLAKE AVENUE EAST
4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
Chief People Officer /
5. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
2022-04-13
(Street)
SEATTLE WA 98102
6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned 3. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 3. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 4. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 5. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 6. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Weld Gwen E
C/O NAUTILUS BIOTECHNOLOGY, INC.
2701 EASTLAKE AVENUE EAST
SEATTLE, WA98102

Chief People Officer
Signatures
/s/ Matthew B. Murphy, as Attorney-in-Fact 2022-04-15
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Subject to reporting person's continuous status as a "Service Provider" (as defined in the Nautilus Subsidiary, Inc. 2017 Equity Incentive Plan (the "Plan")) through each vesting date, one twenty-fourth (1/24th) of the shares subject to the Option shall vest each month over the twenty-four (24) months following the Vesting Commencement Date (as defined below) on the same day of the month as the Vesting Commencement Date (and if there is no corresponding day, on the last day of the month). The Vesting Commencement Date is September 29, 2020.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 21:11:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2,63 M - -
Net income 2022 -87,7 M - -
Net cash 2022 179 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,79x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 504 M 504 M -
EV / Sales 2022 123x
EV / Sales 2023 30,6x
Nbr of Employees 113
Free-Float 61,9%
Chart NAUTILUS BIOTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NAUTILUS BIOTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 4,05 $
Average target price 8,00 $
Spread / Average Target 97,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sujal M. Patel President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Anna Mowry Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Matthew L. Posard Chairman
Mary E. Godwin Vice President-Operations
Michael R. Altman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NAUTILUS BIOTECHNOLOGY, INC.-21.81%504
MODERNA, INC.-34.84%66 696
LONZA GROUP AG-13.92%51 699
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-15.47%45 529
SEAGEN INC.-3.16%27 521
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-0.66%20 201