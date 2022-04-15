Nautilus Biotechnology : Amendment to Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership (Form 3/A)
Ownership Submission
FORM 3/A
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Weld Gwen E
2. Date of Event Requiring Statement (Month/Day/Year)
2022-04-11
3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. [NAUT]
C/O NAUTILUS BIOTECHNOLOGY, INC. , 2701 EASTLAKE AVENUE EAST
4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
Chief People Officer /
5. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
2022-04-13
SEATTLE
WA
98102
Weld Gwen E
C/O NAUTILUS BIOTECHNOLOGY, INC.
2701 EASTLAKE AVENUE EAST
SEATTLE, WA98102
Chief People Officer
Signatures
/s/ Matthew B. Murphy, as Attorney-in-Fact
2022-04-15
Explanation of Responses:
(1)
Subject to reporting person's continuous status as a "Service Provider" (as defined in the Nautilus Subsidiary, Inc. 2017 Equity Incentive Plan (the "Plan")) through each vesting date, one twenty-fourth (1/24th) of the shares subject to the Option shall vest each month over the twenty-four (24) months following the Vesting Commencement Date (as defined below) on the same day of the month as the Vesting Commencement Date (and if there is no corresponding day, on the last day of the month). The Vesting Commencement Date is September 29, 2020.
Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 21:11:14 UTC.