NAUTILUS BIOTECHNOLOGY, INC.

Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-12 pm EDT
2.820 USD   -4.73%
Nautilus Biotechnology to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 2, 2022
GL
NAUTILUS BIOTECHNOLOGY, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
NAUTILUS BIOTECHNOLOGY, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
Nautilus Biotechnology to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 2, 2022

07/13/2022 | 08:01am EDT
SEATTLE, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAUT; or “Nautilus”), a company pioneering a single-molecule protein analysis platform for quantifying the proteome, today announced it will report financial results for the second quarter 2022 before market open on Tuesday, August 2nd, 2022.

The company’s management will webcast a corresponding conference call beginning at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time / 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results, business developments, and outlook. Live audio of the webcast will be available on the “Investors” section of the company website at: www.nautilus.bio.

About Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc.

Based in Seattle, Washington, Nautilus is a development stage life sciences company creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. Nautilus’ mission is to transform the field of proteomics by democratizing access to the proteome and enabling fundamental advancements across human health and medicine. To learn more about Nautilus, visit www.nautilus.bio.

Media contact
Thermal for Nautilus Biotechnology
Kaustuva Das
press@nautilus.bio

Investor Contact
investorRelations@nautilus.bio


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1,28 M - -
Net income 2022 -88,1 M - -
Net cash 2022 180 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,03x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 351 M 351 M -
EV / Sales 2022 133x
EV / Sales 2023 22,2x
Nbr of Employees 119
Free-Float 72,6%
Managers and Directors
Sujal M. Patel President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Anna Mowry Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Matthew L. Posard Director
Parag Mallick Director & Chief Scientist
Mary E. Godwin Vice President-Operations
