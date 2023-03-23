Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NAUT   US63909J1088

NAUTILUS BIOTECHNOLOGY, INC.

(NAUT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-03-22 pm EDT
2.480 USD   -6.06%
08:01aNautilus Biotechnology to Participate in B. Riley Securities' Disruptive Biotech Enabling Technologies – Proteomics, Virtual Conference
GL
03/08Nautilus Biotechnology Announces 'First Access Challenge' Winners
AQ
03/07Nautilus Biotechnology Announces “First Access Challenge” Winners
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nautilus Biotechnology to Participate in B. Riley Securities' Disruptive Biotech Enabling Technologies – Proteomics, Virtual Conference

03/23/2023 | 08:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SEATTLE, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAUT; or “Nautilus”), a company pioneering a single-molecule protein analysis platform, today announced the company will be participating in the upcoming B. Riley Securities’ Disruptive Biotech Enabling Technologies – Proteomics, Virtual Conference.

Nautilus’ management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, April 6th at 10:30 a.m. Pacific Time / 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the company’s website on the “Investors” section of the company website at: www.nautilus.bio.

About Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc.
With its corporate headquarters in Seattle and its research and development headquarters in the San Francisco Bay Area, Nautilus is a development stage life sciences company creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. Nautilus’ mission is to transform the field of proteomics by democratizing access to the proteome and enabling fundamental advancements across human health and medicine. To learn more about Nautilus, visit www.nautilus.bio.

Media Contact
press@nautilus.bio

Investor Contact
investorrelations@nautilus.bio


All news about NAUTILUS BIOTECHNOLOGY, INC.
08:01aNautilus Biotechnology to Participate in B. Riley Securities' Disruptive Biotech Enabli..
GL
03/08Nautilus Biotechnology Announces 'First Access Challenge' Winners
AQ
03/07Nautilus Biotechnology Announces “First Access Challenge” Winners
GL
03/07Nautilus Biotechnology Announces “First Access Challenge” Winners
AQ
02/23NAUTILUS BIOTECHNOLOGY, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
02/23Transcript : Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 23, 202..
CI
02/23Nautilus Biotechnology Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
GL
02/23Nautilus Biotechnology Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
AQ
02/23Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended Dece..
CI
02/23Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December ..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NAUTILUS BIOTECHNOLOGY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 0,13 M - -
Net income 2023 -88,8 M - -
Net cash 2023 74,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -3,49x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 310 M 310 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1 766x
EV / Sales 2024 9,69x
Nbr of Employees 134
Free-Float 72,4%
Chart NAUTILUS BIOTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NAUTILUS BIOTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2,48 $
Average target price 5,00 $
Spread / Average Target 102%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sujal M. Patel President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Anna Mowry Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Matthew L. Posard Director
Parag Mallick Director & Chief Scientist
Mary E. Godwin Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NAUTILUS BIOTECHNOLOGY, INC.37.78%310
MODERNA, INC.-17.50%57 150
LONZA GROUP AG19.09%43 333
SEAGEN INC.54.36%37 118
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-7.26%35 289
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-20.16%23 553
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer