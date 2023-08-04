SEATTLE, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAUT; or “Nautilus”), a company pioneering a single-molecule protein analysis platform, today announced the company will be participating in the following investor conferences:



Canaccord 43rd Annual Growth Conference in Boston, MA

Management will participate in “The Next Generation of Proteomics from the Research and Clinical Perspectives” Panel on Thursday, August 10th at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time



UBS MedTech, Tools and Genomics Summit 2023 in Dana Point, CA

Management will host 1x1 investor meetings on Tuesday, August 15th



About Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc.

With its corporate headquarters in Seattle, Washington and its research and development headquarters in San Carlos, California, Nautilus is a development stage life sciences company working to create a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. Nautilus’ mission is to transform the field of proteomics by democratizing access to the proteome and enabling fundamental advancements across human health and medicine. To learn more about Nautilus, visit www.nautilus.bio .

Media Contact

press@nautilus.bio

Investor Contact

investorrelations@nautilus.bio



