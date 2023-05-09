Advanced search
NAUTILUS, INC.

Bowflex Parent, Nautilus, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2023 Results on Tuesday, May 23, 2023

05/09/2023 | 08:36am EDT
Bowflex parent, Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) (the “Company”) today announced that the Company will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2023 after the market closes on May 23, 2023, followed by a management hosted conference call to discuss the Company's operating results.

The live conference call and webcast is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. The conference call can be accessed by calling (877) 425-9470 in North America and International callers may dial (201) 389-0878. Additionally, there will be presentation slides accompanying the earnings call. The slides will be displayed live on the webcast and will be available to download via the webcast player or at Nautilus’ website at http://www.nautilusinc.com/events.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company website for six months and a telephonic playback will be available for two weeks following the event and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 in North America and International participants dialing (412) 317-6671. The passcode for the playback is 13737579.

About Nautilus, Inc.

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) is a global leader in digitally connected home fitness solutions. The Company’s brand family includes Bowflex®, Nautilus®, Schwinn®, and JRNY®, its digital fitness platform. With a broad selection of exercise bikes, cardio equipment, and strength training products, Nautilus, Inc. empowers healthier living through individualized connected fitness experiences and in doing so, envisions building a healthier world, one person at a time.

Headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, the Company’s products are sold direct to consumer on brand websites and through retail partners and are available throughout the U.S. and internationally. Nautilus, Inc. uses the investor relations page of its website (www.nautilusinc.com/investors) to make information available to its investors and the market.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 275 M - -
Net income 2023 -103 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -0,37x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 38,5 M 38,5 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,14x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 519
Free-Float 90,1%
Technical analysis trends NAUTILUS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1,21 $
Average target price 1,83 $
Spread / Average Target 51,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Barr Chief Executive Officer & Director
Aina E. Konold Chief Financial Officer
Anne G. Saunders Chairman
Patricia M. Ross Independent Director
Kelley K. Hall Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NAUTILUS, INC.-20.92%39
ASICS CORPORATION32.12%5 231
TOPGOLF CALLAWAY BRANDS CORP.10.58%4 054
ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP.22.77%3 512
FLUIDRA, S.A.10.26%3 287
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.1.89%2 866
