Nautilus, Inc. : Names Garry Wiseman Senior Vice President and Chief Digital Officer

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) today announced that Garry Wiseman has been appointed Senior Vice President and Chief Digital Officer effective Oct. 26, 2020. In this new role, Wiseman will be responsible for the strategy, roadmap and business results for JRNY – the AI-powered, adaptive coaching platform that creates personalized home workouts; providing direction to the Direct to Consumer e-commerce business; and helping to accelerate the company’s ongoing digital transformation.

Wiseman brings over 25 years of product and e-commerce capabilities to the position; as well as expertise in designing and implementing high scale digital experiences at some of the world's largest technology companies.

Most recently, he was the Senior Vice President of Digital Customer Experience for Dell Technologies. During his tenure, he led the company through a rapid digital transformation; establishing a design centric, customer first focus, which led to significant year-over-year revenue increases, and enhanced CSAT (customer satisfaction score) and eNPS (employee net promoter scores) performance. Wiseman was responsible for Dell.com, The Dell Premier B2B marketplace, all offline sales systems and in-house commerce platforms, as well as leading product management, design, engineering, and content teams.

Prior to Dell, Wiseman held senior leadership roles across product management, e-commerce, and software engineering for global technology companies including Microsoft, eBay and Salesforce. Additionally, he is recognized as an author on 8 US patents.

“Nautilus, a leader in innovative home fitness solutions for nearly forty years, is in the midst of a profound digital transformation. Thus, we are delighted to add a proven e-commerce, technology, software development and overall digital expert to our team, as we focus on superior customer experiences, our personalized connected home fitness products, and accelerating enhancements and scale of our JRNY membership platform,” said Jim Barr, Nautilus, Inc. Chief Executive Officer. “Garry’s customer-focus and demonstrated success in software development and scaling digital and omnichannel platform businesses will further augment our capabilities to bring innovative fitness solutions to consumers, grow our business through strategic technology investments and accelerate our digital transformation.”

Mr. Wiseman commented, “Nautilus, Inc. has some of the world’s best-known fitness brands and a distinct legacy of building high quality in-home fitness products, which are rapidly evolving through immersive, personalized digital experiences. I’m looking forward to joining the Nautilus leadership team as we continue creating inspiring customer journeys and helping people reach their health and fitness goals.”

