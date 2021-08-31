Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Nautilus, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    NLS   US63910B1026

NAUTILUS, INC.

(NLS)
  Report
Nautilus, Inc. : to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

08/31/2021 | 04:33pm EDT
Nautilus, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: NLS) today announced that Jim Barr, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, and Aina Konold, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following virtual investor conferences:

Lake Street Capital Markets’ 5th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG5) Conference
Management will participate in virtual one-on-one and small group meetings on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. There will be no formal presentation.

Jefferies Virtual Fitness & Wellness Summit
Management will participate in virtual one-on-one and small group meetings on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. There will be no formal presentation.

About Nautilus, Inc.
Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) is a global leader in digitally connected home fitness solutions. The company’s brand family includes Bowflex®, Nautilus®, Schwinn®, and JRNY®, its digital fitness platform. With a broad selection of exercise bikes, cardio equipment, and strength training products, Nautilus, Inc. empowers healthier living through individualized connected fitness experiences; and in doing so, envisions building a healthier world, one person at a time.

Headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, the company’s products are sold direct to consumer on brand websites and through retail partners and are available throughout the U.S. and internationally. Nautilus, Inc. uses the investor relations page of its website (www.nautilusinc.com/investors) to make information available to its investors and the market.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 620 M - -
Net income 2021 74,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,03x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 364 M 364 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,59x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 411
Free-Float 96,1%
Managers and Directors
James Barr Chief Executive Officer & Director
Aina E. Konold Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
M. Carl Johnson Non-Executive Chairman
Marvin G. Siegert Independent Director
Richard A. Horn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NAUTILUS, INC.-35.12%364
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.-33.11%30 494
CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY18.49%5 290
ASICS CORPORATION17.93%3 856
ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP.26.12%3 779
MIPS AB (PUBL)86.60%2 918