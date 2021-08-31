Nautilus, Inc. : to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

Nautilus, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: NLS) today announced that Jim Barr, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, and Aina Konold, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following virtual investor conferences:

Lake Street Capital Markets’ 5th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG5) Conference

Management will participate in virtual one-on-one and small group meetings on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. There will be no formal presentation.

Jefferies Virtual Fitness & Wellness Summit

Management will participate in virtual one-on-one and small group meetings on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. There will be no formal presentation.

