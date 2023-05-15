Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Nava Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    513023   INE725A01022

NAVA LIMITED

(513023)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-11
225.85 INR   +0.36%
09:09aVenezuelan bills for power and water soar as subsidies cut back
RE
05/10Banana fungus may worsen hunger crisis in Venezuela
RE
05/10Norway's Navamedic Lifts Offer for Remaining Sensidose Shares
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Venezuelan bills for power and water soar as subsidies cut back

05/15/2023 | 09:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Workers collect garbage in the municipality of Chacao, in Caracas, in Caracas

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuelans are battling fast-rising utility bills as subsidies from the cash-strapped government dwindle, leaving many paying large chunks of their salaries for electricity and water despite regular blackouts and mains water shut-offs.

Residents and business owners told Reuters that a sharp spike in water, gas and phone bills since the start of the year as government income has dwindled from the South American country's once-booming energy sector.

"Bills go up and we still don't have good services," said Maria Rodriguez, 36, a speech therapist from Valencia in Carabobo state, adding the city suffered frequent power outages.

Rodriguez is paying the equivalent of $80 per month in bills for services this year, double the rate in 2022 and almost a third of her monthly income of roughly $300, she said.

For years Venezuelans' utilities bills were kept largely frozen despite political turmoil in the country, with the government able to rely on oil income to fund subsidies.

However, in recent years those have declined, starting with those for garbage collection and then state Internet. Since December, water, electricity and telephone bills have spiked.

Inflation for basic services - including electricity, water and garbage collection - rose 325.4% in the 12 months through March, according to data from Venezuela's central bank, published last week. Prices for telecommunications and internet services rose 1,003% in the same period, the bank said.

Venezuela's Ministry of Information did not respond to questions about subsidy cuts. The Ministry of Water and the state-owned electricity provider did not immediately comment.

The cost increases come as wages stagnate. This month President Nicolas Maduro announced that the monthly minimum wage would not rise from 130 bolivars, just over $5 at the official exchange rate, blaming U.S. sanctions.

Average monthly wages in the private sector were $142 in the first quarter, the Venezuelan Observatory of Finances said, while public-sector pay was just $35 per month.

Monica Ochoa, president of the Chamber of Commerce in Urena, a town bordering Colombia, said rising costs were squeezing businesses.

"Companies that paid the equivalent of $290 in services in March paid $560 by April. If they don't make enough business, how can they pay for services?" she said.

Meanwhile, utilities services have in many places got worse, due to years of divestment and mismanagement, analysts say. Some people have had to turn to using power generators to ensure they have electricity and drilling wells to have reliable water.

"The lack of water was a blow. We had to change our habits according to the times it was available, two or three days a week," said Angelica Paredes, 69, who lives in a neighborhood in the east of capital Caracas, where a well was recently drilled.

"Now we hope we can have water all the time."

(Reporting by Mayela Armas in Caracas; Additional reporting by Anggy Polanco in San Cristobal, Mariela Nava in Maracaibo, Tibisay Romero in Valencia and Jhonny Carvajal in Caracas.; Writing by Oliver Griffin; Editing by David Gregorio)

By Mayela Armas


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.67% 74.73 Delayed Quote.-13.76%
NAVA LIMITED 0.36% 225.85 End-of-day quote.-8.27%
WTI 0.66% 70.588 Delayed Quote.-12.99%
All news about NAVA LIMITED
09:09aVenezuelan bills for power and water soar as subsidies cut back
RE
05/10Banana fungus may worsen hunger crisis in Venezuela
RE
05/10Norway's Navamedic Lifts Offer for Remaining Sensidose Shares
MT
04/24Sweden’s EQL Pharma Increases Bid for Sensidose
MT
04/24Navamedic Raises Takeover Offer for Sensidose, Agrees to Buy 57% Stake
MT
04/21MG Motor launches plug-in hybrid option in Mexico as EV race heats up
RE
04/20MG Motor launches plug-in hybrid option in Mexico as EV race heats up
RE
04/03Gokaldas Exports Gets Board Nod for New Unit in UAE
MT
04/01Tens of thousands protest judicial overhaul in Tel Aviv
RE
04/01Tens of thousands protest judicial overhaul in Tel Aviv
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NAVA LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 33 477 M 407 M 407 M
Net income 2022 5 177 M 63,0 M 63,0 M
Net Debt 2022 27 613 M 336 M 336 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,95x
Yield 2022 4,26%
Capitalization 32 785 M 399 M 399 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,48x
EV / Sales 2022 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 611
Free-Float 48,1%
Chart NAVA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Nava Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NAVA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Devineni Ashwin Executive Director
Sultan A. Baig Chief Financial Officer
Ashok Devineni Chairman
V. S. N. Raju Secretary, Vice President & Compliance Officer
Gururaj Pandurang Kundargi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NAVA LIMITED-8.27%399
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.4.79%705 696
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-9.65%128 841
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY51.78%107 589
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.3.73%69 448
3M COMPANY-16.39%55 316
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer