Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Nava Nakorn Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NNCL   TH0702010Z01

NAVA NAKORN PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(NNCL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nava Nakorn Public : Dividend Payment and Schedule 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (Edited)

03/15/2022 | 08:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date/Time
15 Mar 2022 19:37:43
Headline
Dividend Payment and Schedule 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (Edited)
Symbol
NNCL
Source
NNCL
Full Detailed News 
                Schedule of Shareholders' meeting

Subject                                  : Schedule of Annual General Meeting of
 Shareholders
Date of Board resolution                 : 15-Mar-2022
Shareholder's meeting date               : 26-Apr-2022
Beginning time of meeting (h:mm)         : 10 : 30
Record date for the right to attend the  : 29-Mar-2022
meeting
Ex-meeting date                          : 28-Mar-2022
Significant agenda item                  :
  - Cash dividend payment
Venue of the meeting (Update)            : e-Meeting Only
Remark                                   :
All shareholders shall attend the 2022 AGM meeting via online platform which 
will be prepared by the Company only.
______________________________________________________________________

Dividend payment / Omitted dividend payment

Subject                                  : Cash dividend payment
Date of Board resolution                 : 15-Mar-2022
Type of dividend payment                 : Cash dividend payment
Record date for the right to receive     : 09-May-2022
dividends
Ex-dividend date                         : 06-May-2022
Payment for                              : Common shareholders
Cash dividend payment (baht per share)   : 0.06
Par value (baht)                         : 1.00
Payment date                             : 24-May-2022
Paid from                                :
    Operating period from 01-Jan-2021 to 31-Dec-2021

______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Nava Nakorn pcl published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 12:41:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NAVA NAKORN PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
08:42aNAVA NAKORN PUBLIC : Dividend Payment and Schedule 2022 Annual General Meeting of Sharehol..
PU
07:12aNAVA NAKORN PUBLIC : Dividend Payment and Schedule 2022 Annual General Meeting of Sharehol..
PU
03/10Nava Nakorn Public Company Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
02/28NAVA NAKORN PUBLIC : Report Form for the Resale of Shares on the Stock Exchange
PU
02/23NAVA NAKORN PUBLIC : Report Form for the Resale of Shares on the Stock Exchange
PU
02/22Nava Nakorn Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Dec..
CI
02/22NAVA NAKORN PUBLIC : Notification of the Establishment of the New Subsidiary
PU
02/22NAVA NAKORN PUBLIC : Changing of CFO
PU
02/22Nava Nakorn Public Company Limited Approves the Establishment of A Subsidiary Company t..
CI
02/22Nava Nakorn Public Company Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 866 M 25,9 M 25,9 M
Net income 2021 439 M 13,1 M 13,1 M
Net cash 2021 431 M 12,9 M 12,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 909 M 147 M 147 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,81x
EV / Sales 2021 5,20x
Nbr of Employees 175
Free-Float 29,8%
Chart NAVA NAKORN PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Nava Nakorn Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NAVA NAKORN PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Suthiporn Chandawanich Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Monluedee Sookpantarat Vice President-Finance
Nopporn Chandawanich Chairman
Leena Charernsri Independent Director
Somdhat Attanand Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NAVA NAKORN PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-0.81%147
NATIONAL GRID PLC5.98%53 468
SEMPRA16.40%48 601
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY PJSC-5.30%38 264
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INCORPORATED-0.30%33 403
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-15.59%31 009