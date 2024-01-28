Navana Pharmaceuticals Limited is a Bangladesh-based pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for human and animal health products and sales of the produced items in the domestic and foreign market. The Company is engaged in manufacturing, marketing and distribution of generic pharmaceuticals finished products, which includes human drugs dosages form like tablet, capsule, powder for suspension, cream, ointment, powder, injection, eye and nasal drop, liquid, sachet products, oral solution, veterinary drugs dosages form like vaccine, bolus, liquid, injection, water soluble powder and premix. Its products include Olopatadine, Cefixime, Levamlodipine, Nepafenac, L-Lysine Monohydrochloride, Benzalkonium Chloride (BKC), Zinc sulfate monohydrate USP, Tilmicosin Phosphate INN, Ketoprofen, Butaphosphan INN & Cyanocobalamin BP (Vitamin B12), New Castle Disease+Infectious Bursal Disease virus vaccine and others.

Sector Pharmaceuticals