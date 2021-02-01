ASX Announcement

MAIDEN DRILLING CONFIRMS POTENTIAL FOR HIGH GRADE REEF

EXTENSIONS AT THE JUBILEE GOLD PROJECT, VICTORIA

First ever drilling around the historical Jubilee Mine

Encouraging drill results received from Navarre's maiden 3,444 metre reconnaissance air-core drilling program at the Jubilee Gold Project .

Strongly anomalous gold grades intersected in weathered basement rocks above three geophysical anomalies confirm potential for repetitions and extensions of the high-grade Jubilee quartz reef.

A confirmatory assaying program will test for the presence of coarse gold.

The target area has been virtually untouched since the time of the historic Jubilee Mine which operated between 1887 and 1913.

Victorian gold explorer Navarre Minerals Limited (Navarre or the Company) (ASX:NML) is pleased to announce encouraging reconnaissance air-core (AC) assay results from its maiden drilling program recently completed at its fully-owned Jubilee Gold Project, 25 kilometres south-west of Ballarat, Victoria (Figures 1 - 4).

The drilling program targeted three previously undrilled geophysical anomalies, interpreted as repetitions and extensions of the historically mined, high-grade Jubilee quartz reef (refer to ASX announcement on 26 October 2020).

All three targets returned strongly anomalous gold grades of up to 1.5 grams per tonne associated with abundant quartz veining and have significantly expanded the footprint and robustness of the Jubilee project. These anomalous grades are considered significant for this early stage of reconnaissance drilling into the weathered top of the gold-bearing basement rocks.

A routine field duplicate sample collected from 14 -15 metres depth in one drill hole returned a gold grade of 1.5 grams per tonne gold (g/t Au) versus an original assay of 0.1 g/t Au (refer Table 1). This indicates the potential for coarse gold.

The Company is now preparing to undertake a confirmatory assaying program involving selective 2 kilogram bulk leach (BLEG) sampling to test for the presence of coarse gold.

A deeper target below the old mine workings remains to be tested with diamond drilling (Figure 3).

The Project is in a world-class gold district, 25 kilometres from LionGold Corp's Ballarat gold operations (Figure 5).

Buoyed by what it has seen so far, Navarre has sought to strengthen its footprint at Jubilee by applying for two adjacent exploration licences, over the western side of the historical Ballarat Goldfield (Figure 5).

The maiden AC drilling is part of a 12,000 metre campaign to test Navarre's regional targets announced to the ASX on 5 October 2020. The regional drilling is additional to a 14,000 metre diamond drilling program underway at the Company's flagship Resolution and Adventure lodes, on the Irvine basalt dome (refer ASX announcements on 22 October 2020 and 1 December 2020).

