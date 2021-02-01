ASX Announcement
2 February 2021
ASX: NML
MAIDEN DRILLING CONFIRMS POTENTIAL FOR HIGH GRADE REEF
EXTENSIONS AT THE JUBILEE GOLD PROJECT, VICTORIA
First ever drilling around the historical Jubilee Mine
-
Encouraging drill results received from Navarre's maiden 3,444 metre reconnaissance air-core drilling program at the Jubilee Gold Project.
-
Strongly anomalous gold grades intersected in weathered basement rocks above three geophysical anomalies confirm potential for repetitions and extensions of the high-gradeJubilee quartz reef.
-
A confirmatory assaying program will test for the presence of coarse gold.
-
The target area has been virtually untouched since the time of the historic Jubilee Mine which operated between 1887 and 1913.
Victorian gold explorer Navarre Minerals Limited (Navarre or the Company) (ASX:NML) is pleased to announce encouraging reconnaissance air-core (AC) assay results from its maiden drilling program recently completed at its fully-owned Jubilee Gold Project, 25 kilometres south-west of Ballarat, Victoria (Figures 1 - 4).
The drilling program targeted three previously undrilled geophysical anomalies, interpreted as repetitions and extensions of the historically mined, high-grade Jubilee quartz reef (refer to ASX announcement on 26 October 2020).
All three targets returned strongly anomalous gold grades of up to 1.5 grams per tonne associated with abundant quartz veining and have significantly expanded the footprint and robustness of the Jubilee project. These anomalous grades are considered significant for this early stage of reconnaissance drilling into the weathered top of the gold-bearing basement rocks.
A routine field duplicate sample collected from 14 -15 metres depth in one drill hole returned a gold grade of 1.5 grams per tonne gold (g/t Au) versus an original assay of 0.1 g/t Au (refer Table 1). This indicates the potential for coarse gold.
The Company is now preparing to undertake a confirmatory assaying program involving selective 2 kilogram bulk leach (BLEG) sampling to test for the presence of coarse gold.
A deeper target below the old mine workings remains to be tested with diamond drilling (Figure 3).
The Project is in a world-class gold district, 25 kilometres from LionGold Corp's Ballarat gold operations (Figure 5).
Buoyed by what it has seen so far, Navarre has sought to strengthen its footprint at Jubilee by applying for two adjacent exploration licences, over the western side of the historical Ballarat Goldfield (Figure 5).
The maiden AC drilling is part of a 12,000 metre campaign to test Navarre's regional targets announced to the ASX on 5 October 2020. The regional drilling is additional to a 14,000 metre diamond drilling program underway at the Company's flagship Resolution and Adventure lodes, on the Irvine basalt dome (refer ASX announcements on 22 October 2020 and 1 December 2020).
Navarre Minerals Limited | ABN 66 125 140 105 | ASX: NML
40 - 44 Wimmera Street | PO Box 385 | Stawell VIC 3380 Australia
t +61 3 5358 8625
e info@navarre.com.au | w navarre.com.au
|
N a v a r r e M i n e r a l s L i m i t e d ( N M L ) A S X A n n o u n c e m e n t
|
P a g e | 2
|
|
|
|
Mr Holland added that considering the scale of the target, the favourable geological setting and the tenor of the results being generated in this early phase of exploration, there was "considerable potential to outline a large-scale gold system at depth, all just 25 kilometres from an operating mine with significant processing capacity."
With a healthy cash balance of $9.9 million at end of December 2020, Navarre is looking to expand its regional drilling programs. This includes preparing for step-out, infill and deeper drilling at Jubilee to scope the extents of the mineralising system.
Figure 1: Location of Navarre's premier Victorian mineral properties.
Navarre Minerals Limited | ABN 66 125 140 105
40 - 44 Wimmera Street | PO Box 385 | Stawell VIC 3380 Australia
t +61 3 5358 8625
e info@navarre.com.au | w navarre.com.au
|
N a v a r r e M i n e r a l s L i m i t e d ( N M L ) A S X A n n o u n c e m e n t
|
P a g e | 3
About the Jubilee Project
Jubilee is a highly prospective exploration project consisting of a single tenement of 122 square kilometres (Figure 5). The tenement includes the historical 619 metre deep Jubilee Gold Mine which operated between 1887 and 1913.
The mine produced approximately 130,000 ounces of gold at a recovered grade of around 12 grams a tonne gold, from a single east-west trending (transverse) quartz reef.
No extraction or exploration is known to have occurred since the mine closed in 1913.
The Jubilee reef is believed to be one of the best shallow examples of a transverse (east-west) ore system in Victoria and has a similar structural setting to the 2.5 million ounce Swan-Eagle orebody in Fosterville, Victoria and the 1.8 million ounce Tasmania Reef in Beaconsfield, Tasmania. All of these orebodies are hosted in gold-bearing quartz- sulphide veins occupying old fault structures that cross-cut a series of sedimentary beds.
The Jubilee Project is also close to a significant operating gold mine and processing facility within the historical 12 million-ounce Ballarat Goldfield (Figure 5).
The drilling results in detail
The maiden 3,444 metre reconnaissance AC drilling program was carried out across 49 holes, targeting three gradient array induced polarisation (GAIP) geophysical anomalies (Targets A, B & C in Figures 3 & 4). These are thought to be potential repetitions and extensions of the historical Jubilee quartz reefs (refer ASX announcement on 28 October 2020).
The program was designed to test the weathered top of the basement rocks for the presence of quartz reef structures, areas of enhanced alteration and gold mineralisation as vectors towards primary gold mineralisation in future deeper, tighter spaced drill holes.
All AC holes were drilled at a 60 degree angle to blade refusal, which typically occurs at the base of the weathered Castlemaine Group basement rocks.
All three geophysical targets returned anomalous gold values of between 0.1 and 1.5 grams per tonne gold (g/t Au, see Tables 1 & 2).
A routine field duplicate sample collected from 14 - 15 metres depth in drill hole JAC029 returned a gold grade of
1.5 g/t versus an original assay of 0.1 g/t Au (Table 1). This indicates the potential for coarse gold. The Company is now preparing to undertake a confirmatory assaying program involving selective 2kg bulk leach (BLEG) sampling to test for the presence of coarse gold.
The gold zones occur within an interbedded sequence of weathered sandstones and shales that have been variably altered (silicified) and show elevated levels of arsenic (up to 0.1%), an important gold pathfinder in the region.
The highly anomalous gold grades intersected are considered significant for this early stage of reconnaissance drilling into the weathered top of the basement.
Strategic tenement expansion
Navarre also advises that it has lodged two exploration licence applications (ELAs 7538 & 7539) to secure a strategic tenement package over the western side of the Ballarat Goldfield, located adjacent to its fully-owned Jubilee Gold Project (Figure 5). These applications are subject to two other competing applications currently being considered by Victoria's Earth Resources Regulation.
Navarre Minerals Limited | ABN 66 125 140 105
40 - 44 Wimmera Street | PO Box 385 | Stawell VIC 3380 Australia
t +61 3 5358 8625
e info@navarre.com.au | w navarre.com.au
|
N a v a r r e M i n e r a l s L i m i t e d ( N M L ) A S X A n n o u n c e m e n t
|
P a g e | 4
Figure 2: AC drilling at Jubilee Project in November 2020 - first drilling in more than 130 years.
Figure 3: Jubilee perspective view showing reconstruction of historical mine workings (black), Jubilee Main Lode (red) and interpreted geophysical target areas (yellow & red dash).
Navarre Minerals Limited | ABN 66 125 140 105
40 - 44 Wimmera Street | PO Box 385 | Stawell VIC 3380 Australia
t +61 3 5358 8625
e info@navarre.com.au | w navarre.com.au
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Navarre Minerals Limited published this content on 02 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2021 22:39:00 UTC.