Navarre Minerals : 04/01/2021 – Change of Company Secretary

ASX Announcement

4 January 2021

ASX: NML

Change of Company Secretary

Navarre Minerals Limited (ASX: NML) ("Navarre" or "the Company") advises, in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.16.1, that Mr Colin Naylor has resigned from his role as Company Secretary with effect from 31 December 2020.

Navarre's Assistant Company Secretary, Ms Jodi Ford, has been appointed as Interim Company Secretary pending a permanent appointment to the role. Ms Ford's appointment as Interim Company Secretary takes effect from 1 January 2021.

The Board thanks Mr Naylor for his significant contribution to the Company over the last ten years and wishes him well for the future.

