NAVARRE MINERALS LIMITED

(NML)
Navarre Minerals : 04/01/2021 – Change of Company Secretary

01/03/2021 | 05:56pm EST
ASX Announcement

4 January 2021

ASX: NML

Change of Company Secretary

Navarre Minerals Limited (ASX: NML) ("Navarre" or "the Company") advises, in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.16.1, that Mr Colin Naylor has resigned from his role as Company Secretary with effect from 31 December 2020.

Navarre's Assistant Company Secretary, Ms Jodi Ford, has been appointed as Interim Company Secretary pending a permanent appointment to the role. Ms Ford's appointment as Interim Company Secretary takes effect from 1 January 2021.

The Board thanks Mr Naylor for his significant contribution to the Company over the last ten years and wishes him well for the future.

- ENDS -

This announcement has been approved for release by the Board of Directors of Navarre Minerals Limited.

For further information, please visit www.navarre.com.auor contact:

Ian Holland

Managing Director

  1. info@navarre.com.au
  1. +61 (0)3 5358 8625

Navarre Minerals Limited | ABN 66 125 140 105 | ASX: NML

40 - 44 Wimmera Street | PO Box 385 | Stawell VIC 3380 Australia

t +61 3 5358 8625

e info@navarre.com.au | w navarre.com.au

Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,98 M -0,76 M -0,76 M
Net cash 2020 5,61 M 4,32 M 4,32 M
P/E ratio 2020 -52,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 109 M 84,0 M 84,0 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 12
Free-Float 69,9%
Chart NAVARRE MINERALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Navarre Minerals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NAVARRE MINERALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,17 AUD
Last Close Price 0,20 AUD
Spread / Highest target -17,5%
Spread / Average Target -17,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,5%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Geoffrey John McDermott Joint Managing Director & Executive Director
Ian Holland Joint Managing Director & Executive Director
Kevin John Wilson Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Shane Mele Exploration Manager
Jodi Ford Accountant & Assistant Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NAVARRE MINERALS LIMITED0.00%84
BHP GROUP0.00%151 839
RIO TINTO PLC0.00%125 739
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC0.00%40 913
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.66.41%33 095
FRESNILLO PLC0.00%11 381
