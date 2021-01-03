Navarre Minerals : 04/01/2021 – Lapse of Unlisted Options

ASX Announcement

4 January 2021

ASX: NML

Lapse of Unlisted Options

Navarre Minerals Limited (ASX Code: NML) (the Company) advises that 550,000 unlisted employee options over fully paid ordinary shares in the Company (exercise price 12 cents, expiring 17 May 2024) lapsed on 31 December 2020 in accordance with their terms, due to the option holder ceasing to be an employee of the Company.

Below is a summary of the Company's quoted and unquoted securities as at 4 January 2021 following the lapse of the 550,000 options referred to above:

Number Class Exercise price Quoted Securities 545,142,151 Ordinary shares N/A Unquoted Securities 200,000 31/12/21 options $0.09 1,800,000 17/05/22 options $0.13 2,000,000 29/01/23 options $0.15 4,650,000 10/04/23 options $0.15 1,000,000 06/06/23 options $0.15 1,700,000 21/02/24 options $0.12 4,900,000 17/05/24 options $0.12 1,500,000 31/12/22 performance rights 1,300,000 30/06/23 performance rights 1,000,000 31/12/24 performance rights

- ENDS -

This announcement has been approved for release by the Board of Directors of Navarre Minerals Limited.

By order of the Board

Jodi Ford

Company Secretary

Navarre Minerals Limited | ABN 66 125 140 105 | ASX: NML

40 - 44 Wimmera Street | PO Box 385 | Stawell VIC 3380 Australia

t +61 3 5358 8625

e info@navarre.com.au | w navarre.com.au