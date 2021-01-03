Navarre Minerals : 04/01/2021 – Lapse of Unlisted Options

ASX Announcement
4 January 2021
ASX: NML
Lapse of Unlisted Options
Navarre Minerals Limited (ASX Code: NML) (the Company) advises that 550,000 unlisted employee options over fully paid ordinary shares in the Company (exercise price 12 cents, expiring 17 May 2024) lapsed on 31 December 2020 in accordance with their terms, due to the option holder ceasing to be an employee of the Company.
Below is a summary of the Company's quoted and unquoted securities as at 4 January 2021 following the lapse of the 550,000 options referred to above:
|
Number
|
Class
|
Exercise price
|
Quoted Securities
|
|
|
545,142,151
|
Ordinary shares
|
N/A
|
Unquoted Securities
|
|
|
200,000
|
31/12/21 options
|
$0.09
|
1,800,000
|
17/05/22 options
|
$0.13
|
2,000,000
|
29/01/23 options
|
$0.15
|
4,650,000
|
10/04/23 options
|
$0.15
|
1,000,000
|
06/06/23 options
|
$0.15
|
1,700,000
|
21/02/24 options
|
$0.12
|
4,900,000
|
17/05/24 options
|
$0.12
|
1,500,000
|
31/12/22 performance rights
|
|
1,300,000
|
30/06/23 performance rights
|
|
1,000,000
|
31/12/24 performance rights
|
|
|
|
- ENDS -
This announcement has been approved for release by the Board of Directors of Navarre Minerals Limited.
By order of the Board
Jodi Ford
Company Secretary
Navarre Minerals Limited | ABN 66 125 140 105 | ASX: NML
40 - 44 Wimmera Street | PO Box 385 | Stawell VIC 3380 Australia
t +61 3 5358 8625
e info@navarre.com.au | w navarre.com.au
