ASX Announcement

4 February 2021

ASX: NML

DRILLING CONTINUES TO EXPAND GOLD-SILVER DISCOVERY

AT GLENLYLE PROJECT, VICTORIA

Encouraging first gold and silver assay results received from ongoing 4,500 metre reconnaissance and step-outair-core (AC) drilling program at Navarre's greenfields Glenlyle Project.

received from ongoing 4,500 metre reconnaissance and step-outair-core (AC) drilling program at Navarre's greenfields Glenlyle Project. Strongly anomalous gold, silver, lead and zinc grades for this early phase of shallow drilling continue to be intersected beneath a thin layer of unmineralised cover.

The gold-silver zone at the Morning Bill prospect has now been expanded to approximately 350 metres (east-west) by 400m (north-south) and remains open to the south and at depth.

gold-silver zone at the Morning Bill prospect and remains open to the south and at depth. The results include grades of up to 2.0 g/t of gold and 11.5 g/t of silver , with mineralisation in all three Morning Bill holes.

grades of up to 2.0 g/t of gold and 11.5 g/t of silver Results provide further evidence Navarre is honing-in on a concealed polymetallic mineralised system.

honing-in on a concealed polymetallic mineralised system. The first diamond drilling of Morning Bill is due to start next month.

Navarre Minerals Limited (Navarre or the Company) (ASX: NML) is pleased to report promising first gold and silver results from its recently commenced AC drilling program at its 100%-owned Glenlyle Project, with the potential for broader polymetallic mineralisation.

While in the early phase of shallow drilling, the program has detected strongly anomalous gold, silver, lead and zinc grades, intersected beneath a thin veneer of younger cover known as the Newer Volcanics.

The latest results have significantly expanded the mineralised footprint and the potential of the Glenlyle Project and follows three earlier phases of reconnaissance air-core drilling (refer to ASX announcements on 23 April 2018, 21 March 2019 and 14 April 2020). These also demonstrated strong silver-gold mineralisation.

Situated 25 kilometres south-west of Ararat, the Project is within the Dryden-Stavely Volcanic Belt, which also hosts Stavely Minerals' Cayley Lode copper discovery at its nearby Thursdays Gossan deposit (Figure 1).

Navarre made the greenfields discovery at Glenlyle in 2018.

To date, the Company has reported the first 17 holes from the 4,500 metre campaign, with 1,275 metres drilled.

The best results are at the Morning Bill prospect, with mineralisation found in all three holes.

Drilling highlights include:

3 metres at 1.6 grams per tonne (g/t) gold from 80m, from within 7m @ 1.0 g/t gold to end of hole (GAC101)

7m @ 1.0 g/t gold to end of hole 24m @ 2.4 g/t silver from 60m to end of hole , including 1m @ 11.5 g/t silver (GAC101)

to end of hole 1m @ 11.5 g/t silver 25m @ 0.2% zinc from 59m to end of hole (GAC101)

to end of hole 29m @ 1.2 g/t silver from 49m to end of hole (GAC102)

