ASX Announcement
4 February 2021
ASX: NML
DRILLING CONTINUES TO EXPAND GOLD-SILVER DISCOVERY
AT GLENLYLE PROJECT, VICTORIA
Encouraging first gold and silver assay results received from ongoing 4,500 metre reconnaissance and step-outair-core (AC) drilling program at Navarre's greenfields Glenlyle Project.
Strongly anomalous gold, silver, lead and zinc grades for this early phase of shallow drilling continue to be intersected beneath a thin layer of unmineralised cover.
The gold-silver zone at the Morning Bill prospect has now been expanded to approximately 350 metres (east-west)by 400m (north-south) and remains open to the south and at depth.
The results include grades of up to 2.0 g/t of gold and 11.5 g/t of silver, with mineralisation in all three Morning Bill holes.
Results provide further evidence Navarre is honing-in on a concealed polymetallic mineralised system.
The first diamond drilling of Morning Bill is due to start next month.
Navarre Minerals Limited (Navarre or the Company) (ASX: NML) is pleased to report promising first gold and silver results from its recently commenced AC drilling program at its 100%-owned Glenlyle Project, with the potential for broader polymetallic mineralisation.
While in the early phase of shallow drilling, the program has detected strongly anomalous gold, silver, lead and zinc grades, intersected beneath a thin veneer of younger cover known as the Newer Volcanics.
The latest results have significantly expanded the mineralised footprint and the potential of the Glenlyle Project and follows three earlier phases of reconnaissance air-core drilling (refer to ASX announcements on 23 April 2018, 21 March 2019 and 14 April 2020). These also demonstrated strong silver-gold mineralisation.
Situated 25 kilometres south-west of Ararat, the Project is within the Dryden-Stavely Volcanic Belt, which also hosts Stavely Minerals' Cayley Lode copper discovery at its nearby Thursdays Gossan deposit (Figure 1).
Navarre made the greenfields discovery at Glenlyle in 2018.
To date, the Company has reported the first 17 holes from the 4,500 metre campaign, with 1,275 metres drilled.
The best results are at the Morning Bill prospect, with mineralisation found in all three holes.
Drilling highlights include:
3 metres at 1.6 grams per tonne (g/t) gold from 80m, from within 7m @ 1.0 g/t gold to end of hole (GAC101)
24m @ 2.4 g/t silver from 60m to end of hole, including 1m @ 11.5 g/t silver (GAC101)
25m @ 0.2% zinc from 59m to end of hole (GAC101)
29m @ 1.2 g/t silver from 49m to end of hole (GAC102)
Navarre Minerals Limited | ABN 66 125 140 105 | ASX: NML
40 - 44 Wimmera Street | PO Box 385 | Stawell VIC 3380 Australia
t +61 3 5358 8625
e info@navarre.com.au | w navarre.com.au
N a v a r r e M i n e r a l s L i m i t e d ( N M L ) A S X A n n o u n c e m e n t
These new results complement previously announced1 air-core intercepts of:
23m @ 30.3 g/t silver from 76m to end of hole, including 2m @ 245 g/t silver, 0.5 g/t gold & 0.1% zinc (GAC054).
47m @ 11.8 g/t silver from 58m to end of hole, including 1m @ 390 g/t silver, 1.0 g/t gold, 0.3% lead & 0.7% zinc (GAC055)
Elsewhere on the Glenlyle project, drilling has detected anomalous nickel which warrants follow-up work. Interestingly, Stavely Minerals' nearby Cayley Lode discovery reported nickel adjacent to the copper.
The drilling at Glenlyle is part of Navarre's broader regional drilling program which has been expanded from 12,000 metres to 20,000 metres.
A second air-core rig has been added at Glenlyle, while the Company is progressing plans to move a diamond rig to drill under the best Morning Bill results.
This diamond drilling is expected to start in March 2021, after the rig completes drilling at the Company's separate Adventure Lode prospect on the Irvine basalt dome.
Figure 1: Location of Navarre's western Victorian gold projects.
1 Refer ASX announcement on 21 March 2019
About the drilling program
Navarre has commenced a 4,500 metre reconnaissance and step-outair-core (AC) drilling program at the Glenlyle Project.
Glenlyle is a concealed target in the Stavely Arc Volcanics where regional geophysics indicate a possible circular intrusive at depth. As indicated by other prospects in the Stavely Arc, this suggests the potential for porphyry, epithermal and VMS (volcanogenic massive sulphide) mineralisation.
The drilling program is designed to test the weathered top of the Dryden-Mt Stavely basement rocks for areas of enhanced alteration, quartz-silica veining and sulphide mineralisation.
These are considered potential vectors towards primary precious and base metals mineralisation in future deeper diamond core testing.
The AC program has two main objectives:
To expand and scope the shallow lateral expanses of the gold and silver mineralisation discovered in 2018 at the Morning Bill prospect, in preparation for diamond core testing; and
to test several other similar geophysical anomalies (Figure 3).
This release covers the results for the first 17 AC holes (1,275 metres) of the ongoing program. The program is expected to be completed in March, with final results reported in April 2021.
All AC holes were drilled at 60 degrees towards the east and to blade refusal, which typically occurs at the base of the weathered Dryden-Mt Stavely volcanic host rocks.
Morning Bill prospect
The step-out drilling at Morning Bill (GAC101-103) intersected similar discrete gold +zinc +lead mineralisation within a broad envelope of anomalous silver (assaying between 0.5 and 11 g/t silver) as seen in the earlier phases of shallow AC drilling.
The gold-silver zone is interpreted to have lateral extents of approximately 350 metres (east-west) by 400m (north-south), remaining open to the south and at depth (Figures 3 & 4). The mineralisation occurs as fine- grained disseminations and as discrete silica and sulphide veinlets within a pervasive sericite-pyrite altered andesite.
Highlight drill intercepts returned for the Morning Bill prospect include (See Tables 1-6 and Figures 3 & 4):
3m @ 1.6 g/t gold from 80m, from within 7m @ 1.0 g/t gold to end of hole (GAC101)
24m @ 2.4 g/t silver from 60m to end of hole, incl. 1m @ 11.5 g/t silver (GAC101)
25m @ 0.2% zinc from 59m to end of hole (GAC101)
29m @ 1.2 g/t silver from 49m to end of hole (GAC102)
30m @ 0.5 g/t silver from 51m to end of hole (GAC103)
These new results complement previously reported drill intercepts from the Morning Bill prospect (refer ASX announcements on 23 April 2018, 21 March 2019 & 14 April 2020):
46m @ 8.1 g/t silver from 53m to end of hole, incl. 1m @ 252 g/t silver & 3.1 g/t gold (GAC030)
33m @ 2.1 g/t silver from 44m to end of hole (GAC028)
10m @ 1.2 g/t silver from 56m to end of hole (GAC029)
31m @ 6.1 g/t silver from 54m to end of hole, incl. 1m @ 155 g/t silver & 4.0 g/t gold (GAC042)
37m @ 2.9 g/t silver from 53m to end of hole (GAC045)
48m @ 2.9 g/t silver from 51m to end of hole (GAC046)
1m @ 6.7 g/t silver & 1.7 g/t gold from 83m (GAC047)
23m @ 30.3 g/t silver from 76m to end of hole, incl. 2m @ 245 g/t silver & 0.5 g/t gold (GAC054)
47m @ 11.8 g/t silver from 58m to end of hole, incl. 1m @ 390 g/t silver & 1.0 g/t gold (GAC055)
27m @ 1.4 g/t silver from 49m to end of hole (GAC056)
51m @ 7.3 g/t silver from 45m to end of hole, incl. 1m @ 248 g/t silver & 0.5 g/t gold (GAC057)
60m @ 2.0 g/t silver from 36m to end of hole (GAC058)
40m @ 1.3 g/t silver from 56m to end of hole (GAC059)
15m @ 1.0 g/t silver from 70m (GAC060)
5m @ 1.0 g/t gold from 58m, incl. 1m @ 3.6 g/t gold (GAC077)
2m @ 1.7 g/t gold from 30m (GAC064)
19m @ 2.8 g/t silver from 84m, incl. 3m @ 8.8 g/t silver (GAC075)
46m @ 2.2 g/t silver from 54m to end of hole, incl. 1m @ 0.5 g/t gold & 0.5% zinc (GAC085)
31m @ 1.0 g/t silver from 63m to end of hole (GAC073)
9m @ 1.4 g/t silver from 58m (GAC086)
3m @ 9.0 g/t silver & 0.1% Cu from 57m (GAC079)
These highly anomalous metal intersections are considered significant for this early stage of reconnaissance drilling into the weathered top of the basement rocks.
The broad silver and gold zone intersected in drilling at the Morning Bill prospect coincides with a magnetic low zone, interpreted to represent demagnetising of the volcanic (andesite) host rock as a result of pervasive silica-sericite alteration.
This observation highlights other larger magnetic lows within the project area that are now being tested by reconnaissance AC drilling (Figure 3). The silver-gold zone also coincides with a deeper (200 - 300m) Induced Polarisation (IP) chargeability anomaly which currently remains untested by drilling (see Figure 4).
The orientation of the mineralisation and the controlling structures at the Morning Bill prospect are poorly understood at this stage of early exploration and will require diamond drilling to understand the geometry of the mineralised system. The Company interprets the mineralised broad alteration zones to represent potential epithermal-style mineralisation situated above a deeper porphyry target, as indicated in the IP geophysics (Figure 4).
