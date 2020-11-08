Navarre Minerals : 09/11/2020 – First drill program starts at Jubilee Gold Project, Victoria

ASX Announcement
9 November 2020
ASX: NML
NAVARRE LAUNCHES MAIDEN DRILLING PROGRAM AT ITS
JUBILEE GOLD PROJECT IN VICTORIA
First drilling at the historic Jubilee Mine in 133 years
Navarre has started a maiden 3,000 metre air-core drilling program at its Jubilee Gold Project.
The drilling is targeting three geophysical anomalies thought to be repetitions and extensions of the high-gradeJubilee quartz reef.
The target area has been virtually untouched since the historic Jubilee Mine closed in 1913.
The Project is in a world-class gold district, 25 kilometres from LionGold Corp's Ballarat gold operations.
Victorian gold explorer Navarre Minerals Limited (ASX:NML) (Navarre maiden air-core (AC) drilling program at its 100%-owned Jubilee Gold Ballarat, Victoria (Figures 1 & 2).
or the Company) has commenced a Project, 25 kilometres south-west of
The program will test three geophysical anomalies, interpreted as repetitions and extensions of the historically mined, high-grade Jubilee quartz reef (refer to NML ASX release of 26 October 2020).
This drilling is part of a 12,000 metre campaign to test Navarre's regional targets announced to the ASX on 5 October 2020. The regional drilling program adds to a 12,000 metre resource definition diamond drilling program underway at the Company's flagship Resolution Lode, on the Irvine basalt dome (refer to NML ASX release of 22 October 2020).
Jubilee is a highly prospective exploration project consisting of a single tenement of 122 square kilometres. The ground includes the historical 619 metre deep Jubilee Gold Mine which operated between 1887 and 1913. The mine produced approximately 130,000 ounces of gold at a recovered grade of around 12 grams a tonne gold, from a single east-west trending (transverse) quartz reef.
Since the mine closed, there has been no known significant exploration and no drilling.
The Jubilee Project is also close to a significant operating gold mine and processing facility within the historical 12 million-ounce Ballarat Goldfield.
Navarre's Managing Director, Ian Holland, said:
"We are excited to have commenced our maiden drilling program to begin realising the potential of the Jubilee Gold Project.
"The Jubilee Mine has seen no real exploration in more than a century, despite having a history of yielding high- grade gold from a single transverse quartz reef structure.
"This project has the potential to deliver a significant gold discovery, all just 25 kilometres from an operating mine with significant processing capacity."
EXPLORATION POTENTIAL
Since acquiring the Jubilee Project in June 2020, Navarre has been reviewing historical records to prioritise target areas identified from reconnaissance mapping to underpin development of future exploration programs within the tenement.
The Jubilee Mine has emerged as a priority target for extensions and repetitions of the mineralised envelope and high-grade shoots historically mined throughout the Jubilee Mine's underground workings.
Although operations ceased in 1913, in mineralised quartz at the bottom level of the Jubilee Mine, no extraction or exploration is known to have occurred since that time.
The historically mined Jubilee reef is believed to be one of the best shallow examples of a transverse (east-west) ore system in Victoria and has a similar structural setting to the 2.5 million ounce Swan-Eagle orebody in Fosterville, Victoria and the 1.8 million ounce Tasmania Reef in Beaconsfield, Tasmania. All of these orebodies are hosted in gold-bearingquartz-sulphide veins occupying old fault structures that cross-cut a series of sedimentary beds.
As reported to the ASX on 28 October 2020, Navarre geologists have uncovered three main target areas thought to be potential repetitions and extensions of the historical Jubilee quartz reefs (Targets A-C in Figures 3 & 4). These were identified after compiling historical reports, surface geological mapping and completing a geophysics program using both Gradient Array Induced Polarisation (GAIP) and magnetic methods.
These target areas are now being tested with a 3,000 metre air-core drilling program, with the objectives of:
testing the geophysical anomalies for the presence of quartz reef structures, areas of enhanced alteration and gold mineralisation; and
preparing for potential follow-up with diamond drilling.
Figure 1: Location of Navarre's premier Victorian mineral properties.
Figure 2: AC drilling at Jubilee Project - first drilling in 133 years.
Figure 3: Jubilee perspective view showing reconstruction of historical mine workings (black), Jubilee Main Lode (red) and interpreted geophysical (GAIP chargeability and resistivity) target areas (yellow & red dash).
Figure 4: Jubilee plan view showing interpreted GAIP chargeability and resistivity targets.
