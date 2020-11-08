Navarre Minerals : 09/11/2020 – First drill program starts at Jubilee Gold Project, Victoria

thought to be repetitions and extensions of the

First drilling at the historic Jubilee Mine in 133 years

or the Company) has commenced a Project, 25 kilometres south-west of

The program will test three geophysical anomalies, interpreted as repetitions and extensions of the historically mined, high-grade Jubilee quartz reef (refer to NML ASX release of 26 October 2020).

This drilling is part of a 12,000 metre campaign to test Navarre's regional targets announced to the ASX on 5 October 2020. The regional drilling program adds to a 12,000 metre resource definition diamond drilling program underway at the Company's flagship Resolution Lode, on the Irvine basalt dome (refer to NML ASX release of 22 October 2020).

Jubilee is a highly prospective exploration project consisting of a single tenement of 122 square kilometres. The ground includes the historical 619 metre deep Jubilee Gold Mine which operated between 1887 and 1913. The mine produced approximately 130,000 ounces of gold at a recovered grade of around 12 grams a tonne gold, from a single east-west trending (transverse) quartz reef.

Since the mine closed, there has been no known significant exploration and no drilling.

The Jubilee Project is also close to a significant operating gold mine and processing facility within the historical 12 million-ounce Ballarat Goldfield.

Navarre's Managing Director, Ian Holland, said:

"We are excited to have commenced our maiden drilling program to begin realising the potential of the Jubilee Gold Project.

"The Jubilee Mine has seen no real exploration in more than a century, despite having a history of yielding high- grade gold from a single transverse quartz reef structure.

"This project has the potential to deliver a significant gold discovery, all just 25 kilometres from an operating mine with significant processing capacity."

