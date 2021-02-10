Navarre Minerals : 11/02/2021 – Diamond drilling starts at St Arnaud Gold Project, Victoria

ASX Announcement

ASX: NML

NAVARRE COMMENCES FIRST DIAMOND DRILLING PROGRAM AT ITS

ST ARNAUD GOLD PROJECT IN VICTORIA'S CENTRAL GOLDFIELDS

• Navarre has started a 2,000 metre diamond drilling program at its St Arnaud Gold Project.

• The drilling will test for high grade gold mineralisation beneath the historic New Bendigo Mine and follow-up rich legacy drill hits, such as 1 metre @ 1,174 grams per tonne gold1.

• The program adds to Navarre's 14,000 metre diamond drilling campaign at its flagship Irvine basalt dome along the Stawell Corridor; as well as a 20,000 metre regional air-core drilling program across its growth pipeline assets.

• Navarre now has seven drilling rigs operating: five rigs on its fully-owned properties; and two rigs on its 49 percent owned Tandarra Gold Project.

Victorian-focused gold exploration company Navarre Minerals Limited (ASX: NML)(Navarre or the Company) has started its first diamond drilling program at its highly prospective St Arnaud Gold Project, 240 kilometres northwest of Melbourne, Victoria (Figure 1).

The program will cover 2,000 metres of drilling over three holes, testing for high-grade gold mineralisation on what is the second largest hard-rock goldfield in Victoria's Stawell Zone (Figures 1, 3 & 4).

Granted in October 2020, exploration licence, EL 6819 lies on the old St Arnaud Goldfield which produced 400,000 ounces of gold between 1855 and 1916.

The historical workings covered by EL 6819 include the gold-bearing Bristol, New Chum and Nelson lines of reef.

Navarre Managing Director, Ian Holland said the area covered by EL 6819 has yielded spectacular high-grade gold drill intercepts, such as 1 metre @ 1,174 grams per tonne1 from 425 metres, under the historic New Bendigo Mine workings (hole STDD-004) (Figures 2 - 4). This intercept was part of a diamond drilling campaign completed by ASX-listed Rex Minerals in 2008.

"This intercept has never been followed up and has gained additional significance following the 2015 discovery of Fosterville's Eagle-Swan ore bodies," Mr Holland said.

He pointed to even more potential, given the reefs covered by EL 6819 extend for approximately five kilometres and then dive under Murray Basin cover to the north.

There, Navarre's air-core drilling, on adjacent exploration licence EL 6556, previously identified gold and silver mineralisation extending for at least another five kilometres (refer ASX release on 30 July 2018 and Figure 5).

According to the Victorian Government's 'Gold Undercover' initiative2, a potential 38 million ounces of gold could lie undiscovered in the Stawell Zone north of the St Arnaud Goldfield (Figure 1).

Figure 1: Location of Navarre's St Arnaud Gold Project.

Figure 2: Visible gold assaying 1m @ 1,174 g/t Au from 425m down hole in STDD-004 within EL 6819.

"Victoria is experiencing a gold exploration and mining boom off the back of buoyant gold prices and the success of Kirkland Lake Gold's world-class Fosterville Gold Mine," Mr Holland said.

"We now get the chance to drill EL 6819, a wonderful exploration property which to date has missed out on the Victorian mining boom."

He added that exploration success would further strengthen Navarre's extensive quality pipeline of exploration opportunities within Victoria's premier gold district.

Meanwhile, Navarre is preparing for the arrival of an air-core drilling rig at the St Arnaud Project as part of the

Company's 20,000m regional reconnaissance campaign. The rig is expected to commence operations in late

February following completion of the current Glenlyle gold - silver program (refer ASX release on 4 February 2021).

Figure 3: Navarre's cross-section interpretation of legacy drill intersections beneath the historical New

Bendigo Mine, Bristol Line of Reef (refer Figure 4).

Figure 4: Longitudinal projection showing location of legacy drill intersections, including three visible gold hits, and Navarre's planned drilling beneath the historical New Bendigo Mine.

