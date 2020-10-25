ASX Announcement
26 October 2020
ASX: NML
NAVARRE COMPLETES JUBILEE GOLD PROJECT ACQUISITION
INITIAL DRILLING PLANNED TO COMMENCE IN NOVEMBER
Navarre completes acquisition of Jubilee Gold Project in central Victoria, following transfer of exploration licence, EL6689 and final cash payment to vendor.
The Project is in a world-classgold district, 25 kilometres from LionGold Corps' Ballarat gold operations.
Historically the Jubilee Gold Mine produced approximately 130,000 ounces of gold at a recovered grade of 12 g/t1, but area has remained virtually untouched for more than a century.
An initial air-core drilling program is scheduled to start in November diamond drilling testing of new geophysical anomalies thought to extensions of the Jubilee quartz reefs.
as a precursor to potential represent repetitions and
Victorian gold exploration company, Navarre Minerals Limited (ASX:NML) (Navarre or the Company) has finalised an agreement to acquire 100% of the Jubilee Gold Project following transfer of exploration licence EL6689 and a final cash payment of $20,000 to the vendor. The deal delivers the Company full control over a complementary and strategic high-grade gold exploration asset, 25km south-west of Ballarat, Victoria (Figure 1).
The 122km2 Jubilee Project includes the historical 619m deep Jubilee Gold Mine (mined 1887 - 1913) that produced approximately 130,000 ounces of gold at a recovered grade of around 12 g/t1 from a single east-west trending (transverse) quartz reef. Since the mine closed, there have been no reported modern attempts at sustained exploration and no drilling.
The property occurs within a highly prospective and prolific mining district, in close proximity to a significant operating gold mine and processing facility located nearby within the historical 12 million-ounce Ballarat Goldfield (Figure 1).
Since gaining access to the property, Navarre geologists have uncovered three main target areas thought to be potential repetitions and extensions of the historical Jubilee quartz reefs (Targets A-C in Figures 2 & 3). This is a result of compiling historical reports, surface geological mapping and completing a geophysics program using both Gradient Array Induced Polarisation (GAIP) and magnetic methods. An initial air-core drilling program to test these targets is scheduled to commence in November 2020 as a precursor to potential diamond drill testing.
Navarre's Managing Director, Ian Holland, said:
"This acquisition is an exciting expansion of the Company's regional gold assets in Victoria."
"The Jubilee mine workings have seen no real exploration in over a century despite having a history of delivering relatively uniform and continuous high-grade gold mineralisation from within quartz lode structures, all just 25 kilometres from an operating mine with significant processing capacity. The existence of transverse quartz reefs represents a rare opportunity for exploration as these structures have never been drill tested."
1 Source: W. Baragwanath. 1914: Geol. Survey of Vic Bulletin No.35 - The Jubilee Mines, Scarsdale (click to see full report).
EXPLORATION POTENTIAL
The exploration potential of the Project includes extensions and repetitions of the mineralised envelope and high- grade shoots historically mined throughout the Jubilee Mine underground workings.
Although operations ceased in 1913 in mineralised quartz at the bottom level of the Jubilee Mine2, no extraction or exploration is known to have occurred since that time.
In addition, recent mapping has identified several other prospect areas on the tenement which will also be targeted during the drilling season.
Navarre is presently preparing for its maiden air-core drilling program ahead of a later diamond core program. Since acquiring the project the Company in June 2020 has completed:
compilation and review of historical reports and datasets;
prospect mapping and surveying of geology and historical mine workings;
computer modelling of historical Jubilee mine workings, geology and structure;
GAIP and magnetics geophysical surveys to outline key stratigraphic units and potential mineralised structures surrounding the Jubilee workings; and
planning and regulatory approvals for an initial drilling program.
Figure 1: Location of exploration licence EL6689 which hosts the Jubilee Gold Project, in proximity to the Ballarat Goldfield, Victoria.
2 Source: W. Baragwanath. 1914: Geol. Survey of Vic Bulletin No.35 - The Jubilee Mines, Scarsdale (click to see full report).
Figure 2: Jubilee plan view showing interpreted GAIP chargeability and resistivity targets.
Figure 3: Jubilee perspective view showing reconstruction of historical mine workings (black), Jubilee Main Lode (red) and interpreted geophysical (GAIP chargeability and resistivity) target areas (yellow & red dash).
DETAILS OF TENEMENT ACQUISITION
The exploration licence has been purchased on the following basis:
KEY TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT
Assets
•
EL6689 and related mining, exploration information.
Payments
|
|
$20,000 cash payment on execution (paid June 2020).
|
|
$20,000 cash payment on transfer of EL6689 (paid October 2020).
|
Deferred Payment
|
|
$50,000 cash payment on announcement of a JORC 2012 or equivalent mineral
|
resource.
|
Royalty
|
|
1.0% Net Smelter Return (NSR) on gold and metal production.
|
This announcement has been approved for release by the Board of Directors of Navarre Minerals Limited.
- ENDS -
For further information, please visit www.navarre.com.auor contact:
Ian Holland
Managing Director
Navarre Minerals
info@navarre.com.au
+61 (0)3 5358 8625
