Victorian gold exploration company, Navarre Minerals Limited (ASX:NML) (Navarre or the Company) has finalised an agreement to acquire 100% of the Jubilee Gold Project following transfer of exploration licence EL6689 and a final cash payment of $20,000 to the vendor. The deal delivers the Company full control over a complementary and strategic high-grade gold exploration asset, 25km south-west of Ballarat, Victoria (Figure 1).

The 122km2 Jubilee Project includes the historical 619m deep Jubilee Gold Mine (mined 1887 - 1913) that produced approximately 130,000 ounces of gold at a recovered grade of around 12 g/t1 from a single east-west trending (transverse) quartz reef. Since the mine closed, there have been no reported modern attempts at sustained exploration and no drilling.

The property occurs within a highly prospective and prolific mining district, in close proximity to a significant operating gold mine and processing facility located nearby within the historical 12 million-ounce Ballarat Goldfield (Figure 1).

Since gaining access to the property, Navarre geologists have uncovered three main target areas thought to be potential repetitions and extensions of the historical Jubilee quartz reefs (Targets A-C in Figures 2 & 3). This is a result of compiling historical reports, surface geological mapping and completing a geophysics program using both Gradient Array Induced Polarisation (GAIP) and magnetic methods. An initial air-core drilling program to test these targets is scheduled to commence in November 2020 as a precursor to potential diamond drill testing.

Navarre's Managing Director, Ian Holland, said:

"This acquisition is an exciting expansion of the Company's regional gold assets in Victoria."

"The Jubilee mine workings have seen no real exploration in over a century despite having a history of delivering relatively uniform and continuous high-grade gold mineralisation from within quartz lode structures, all just 25 kilometres from an operating mine with significant processing capacity. The existence of transverse quartz reefs represents a rare opportunity for exploration as these structures have never been drill tested."

1 Source: W. Baragwanath. 1914: Geol. Survey of Vic Bulletin No.35 - The Jubilee Mines, Scarsdale (click to see full report).

Navarre Minerals Limited | ABN 66 125 140 105 | ASX: NML

40 - 44 Wimmera Street | PO Box 385 | Stawell VIC 3380 Australia

t +61 3 5358 8625

e info@navarre.com.au | w navarre.com.au