ABN 66 125 140 105

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Notice is given that the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Navarre Minerals Limited ("Company") will be held virtually via a webinar conferencing facility at 10.30am (AEDT) on Friday, 27 November 2020 ("Annual General Meeting" or "Meeting").

The health and safety of Members, Company personnel and other stakeholders is the highest priority and the Company is acutely aware of the current circumstances that result from COVID-19. While the COVID-19 situation continues to change and remains uncertain, based on the best information available to the Board at the time of the Notice, the Company intends to conduct a poll on all resolutions in the Notice using the proxies filed prior to the Meeting.

Shareholders are strongly encouraged to submit their proxies as early as possible and in any event prior to the cut-off for proxy voting as set out in the Notice. To lodge your proxy, please follow the directions on your personalised proxy form, which is enclosed. Shareholders are encouraged to submit votes ahead of the meeting.

Details on the Resolutions being put to Shareholders this year, and how to attend and vote at the Meeting, are set out in the Notice of Meeting for the Annual General Meeting. A copy of the Notice of Meeting (and the Online Voting User Guide) can be accessed from the Company's website at www.navarre.com.au.

Shareholders attending the Annual General Meeting virtually will be able to ask questions and the Company has made provision for Shareholders who register their attendance before the start of the meeting to also cast their votes on the proposed resolutions.

Shareholders who wish to participate in the Annual General Meeting online may do so:

From their computer, by entering the URL into their browser: https://web.lumiagm.com/313302321 From their mobile device by either entering the URL in their browser: https://web.lumiagm.com/313302321

If you choose to participate in the Annual General Meeting online or through the 'Lumi AGM app', you can log in to the meeting by entering:

Your username , which is your Voting Access Code (VAC) , which can be located on the first page of your proxy form or Notice of Meeting email. Your password , which is the postcode registered to your holding if you are an Australian shareholder. Overseas shareholders should refer to the user guide for their password details. If you have been nominated as a third party proxy, please contact Boardroom Pty Limited on 1300 737 760 or via enquiries@boardroomlimited.com.au.

Attending the meeting online enables shareholders to view the Annual General meeting live and to ask questions and cast direct votes at the appropriate times whilst the meeting is in progress.