Navarre Minerals : Broad gold zones in first holes on Nelson Line at St Arnaud

21 January 2022 2

The drilling also highlights the development of a higher-grade, steeply south plunging gold shoot around the intersection of the bedding parallel Comstock with the discordant Walkers shear zones (Figure 5). This mineralisation has similar geometry to historically mined shoots within the St Arnaud Goldfield and remains open at depth and along strike to the north.

Highlight results include:

1.0 metre at 13.9 g/t gold within a broader zone of 25.3 metres at 1.7 g/t gold from 157.7m (NED008)

4.6 metres at 3.2 g/t gold & 26.9 g/t silver from 194m (NED009)

4.0 metres at 2.4 g/t gold & 15.9 g/t silver from 165.8m (NED010)

8.3 metres at 2.1 g/t gold & 1.6 g/t silver from 266.7m (NED011)

1.9 metres at 5.0 g/t gold within a broader zone of 8.2 metres at 1.3 g/t gold from 152.4m (NED004)

6.4 metres at 1.3 g/t gold from 250.6m (NED007)

The St Arnaud Goldfield consists of the New Bendigo (Bristol), New Chum and Nelson lines (Figure 2). The Nelson Line produced the most gold and was worked over a strike extent of approximately five kilometres to a maximum depth of 685 metres in the goldfield's deepest mine, the Lord Nelson Mine.

The Lord Nelson Mine was the only mine to produce gold from sulphide ores below a depth of 200 metres, with records showing a total of 323,000 recovered ounces.

Navarre Managing Director, Ian Holland said:

"The Company is pleased with the results from its first round of diamond core drilling on the Nelson line of reef.

"We are encouraged by the presence of quartz - sulphide mineralisation with rare visible gold within two main reef structures beneath the old pit.

"The recognition of a higher-grade gold shoot with similar geometry to those historically mined within the prolific St Arnaud Goldfield gives us confidence to forge ahead with our methodical evaluation of what is the second largest hard-rock goldfield in Victoria's Stawell Geological Zone."

The latest diamond core drilling results follow up on previously reported high-grade gold intercepts recorded in reconnaissance air-core drilling (refer ASX announcement of 16 June 2021).