Navarre Minerals : Exceptional high grade gold results from Crush Creek program

12/19/2021 | 05:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
19.0 metres at 4.1 g/t Au from 61 metres (B721DD060)
Drilling results to underpin a new Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimate for Mt Carlton Operation scheduled for reporting in March 2022.
DR I L L RESULTS FROM NAVARRE'S QUEENSLAND GOLD EXPANSION SUPPORT THE POTENTIAL FOR TWO SATELLITE OPEN PIT MINES TO FEED INTO NEWLY - ACQUIRED MT CA RLTON OPERATION

ASX Announcement

20 December 2021

EXCEPTIONAL DRILL INTERCEPTS OF UP TO 47.2 GRAMS onlyPER TONNE GOLD AT CRUSH CREEK HIGHLIGHT STRONG

GROWTH POTENTIAL AT MT CARLTON



Strong infill and expansion diamond core and RC drilling results from the Delta and BV7 prospects at

Crush Creek demonstrate the potential for significant resource growth at the recently acquired Mt

Carlton Operation.



Highlight results include:

Delta Deposit

25.0 metres at 21.4 grams per tonne (g/t) gold from 75 metres (DE21RC097)

4.0 metres at 46.2 g/t gold from 82 metres (DE21RC109)

9.0 metres at 11.7 g/t gold from 52 metres (DE21RC096)

5.0 metres at 11.7 g/t gold from 119 metres (DE21DD101)

▪ 5.0 metres at 11.2 g/t gold from 45 metres, 21 metres at 2.0 g/t gold from 56 metres & 4 metres

at 9.1 g/t gold from 102 metres (DE21RC061)

4.0 metres at 10.4 g/t gold from 84 metres (DE21RC094)

3.0 metres at 20.3 g/t gold from 113 metres (DE21RC108)

BV7 Deposit

3.0 metres at 47.2 g/t gold from 81 metres (B721DD043)



11.0 metres at 10.8 g/t gold from 39 metres (B721RC061)

24.0 metres at 3.1 g/t gold from 77 metres (B721RC042) ▪ 11.0 metres at 3.2 g/t gold from 116 metres (B721RC048)

3.0 metres at 5.2 g/t gold from 120 metres & 8.5 metres at 3.6 g/t gold from 163 metres (B721DD059)



ASX Announcement

20 December 2021

2

Navarre Minerals Limited (ASX: NML) (Navarre or the Company) is pleased to report high-grade gold intercepts at the Crush Creek Gold Project, part of the recently acquired Mt Carlton Operation (Mt Carlton) in north Queensland (Figures 1 & 2).

With drill intercepts of up to 47.2 grams per tonne, the results demonstrate the considerable scope to upgrade both the confidence and tenor of the mineral inventory at Crush Creek. The results disclosed in this announcement have not been previously reported and cover 111 drill holes completed during 2021 across the Delta and BV7 prospects as well as some regional targets. This drilling was carried out by Evolution Mining ahead of Navarre assuming formal ownership of the asset (refer ASX announcement on 15 December 2021).

Assay results are outstanding for a further 12 drill holes completed at BV7. These holes targeted high-grade mineralisation adjacent to the existing resource.

While drilling will continue into 2022 as part of the ongoing exploration program, Navarre anticipates these drilling results will inform an updated resource estimate for Crush Creek which is expected to be published in March 2022, along with an updated Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve statement for other Mt Carlton mineral deposits such as V2, A39, Telstra Hill and Mount Carlton United.

Navarre Managing Director Ian Holland said:

"The Company is extremely pleased with the tenor and width of the high-grade gold results being returned from the Crush Creek drilling program.These promising results reinforce our belief that the delineated mineralisation has the potential to significantly extend mine life at Mt Carlton.

"We believe Delta and BV7 have the potential to become two standalone satellite open pit mines, just 30 kilometres south of the Mt Carlton mill."

The drilling program has involved two diamond and one reverse circulation (RC) drilling rigs, targeting the shallow resources at Delta and BV7 as well as testing some regional targets (Figure 3).

In 2021 a total of 111 drill holes for 16,903 metres of drilling have been completed, with hole lengths ranging from 40 metres to 347 metres, averaging approximately 150 metres.

The current drilling program at Crush Creek has now paused for the wet season and is expected to resume in March 2022. Planned RC and diamond drilling will test multiple shallow extensional and discovery targets within the Crush Creek tenements with the aim of extending the envelope of known mineralisation.

ASX Announcement

20 December 2021

3



Figure 1: Location of Navarre's gold projects.

ASX Announcement

20 December 2021

4



Figure 2: Plan of Crush Creek showing the location of Delta, BV7 and several regional targets.

Crush Creek Drilling Results

Crush Creek hosts low sulphidation epithermal gold mineralisation, which has significant potential to provide mine life extensions at Mt Carlton.

The drilling has focused on understanding and expanding the inferred mineral resources defined at the BV7 and Delta deposits, as well as providing initial testing for new discoveries within the broader Crush Creek project area (Figure 2).



ASX Announcement

20 December 2021

5

The drilling is expected to upgrade and expand existing mineral resources at Crush Creek to build critical mass for high-grade new gold developments as potential satellite mill feed to the nearby Mt Carlton Operation. Details of the drilling are provided in Tables 1 & 2 and Appendix 1.

Figure 3: Drilling operations at BV7, December 2021.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Navarre Minerals Limited published this content on 19 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2021 22:29:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -2,72 M -1,94 M -1,94 M
Net cash 2021 14,1 M 10,0 M 10,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 -18,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 95,5 M 68,4 M 68,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 10
Free-Float 68,4%
Chart NAVARRE MINERALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Navarre Minerals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NAVARRE MINERALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ian Holland Managing Director & Executive Director
Paul Hissey Chief Financial Officer
Kevin John Wilson Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Geoffrey John McDermott Director & Technical Director
Garth Campbell-Cowan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NAVARRE MINERALS LIMITED-65.00%68
BHP GROUP-2.43%148 510
RIO TINTO PLC-10.86%106 724
GLENCORE PLC58.09%64 059
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC21.39%47 586
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.5.28%33 247