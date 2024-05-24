The Board of Navarre Minerals Limited announced the appointment of Richard Taylor as a Non-Executive Director. Mr. Taylor has held senior executive roles in the resource sector for more than 15 years. He is currently the CEO and Executive Director of Premier1 Lithium, prior to that he was CEO of Terramin Australia Ltd. and held senior roles with Mineral Deposits Limited, PanAust, MMG Ltd. and Oxiana Ltd. specialising in business development, strategy and governance.

Mr. Taylor is a qualified lawyer. He holds an MBA from the University of Cambridge and a Master degree in Law from ANU.