    NML   AU000000NML8

NAVARRE MINERALS LIMITED

(NML)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/15 12:10:24 am
0.087 AUD   -1.14%
Navarre Minerals : Notification regarding unquoted securities - NML

02/15/2022 | 05:34pm EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

use only

Entity name

NAVARRE MINERALS LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Wednesday February 16, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

NMLAA

PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

4,150,000

16/02/2022

For personal

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

NAVARRE MINERALS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

66125140105

1.3

ASX issuer code

NML

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

16/2/2022

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

For personal use only

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

ASX +security code and description

NMLAA : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

16/2/2022

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

2,448,980

Ian Holland

Ian Holland

150,000

Garth Campbell-Cowan

GCC Superannuation Nominee PTY

Ltd

1,275,510

Geoffrey McDermott

New Chum Superannuation Fund

275,510

Kevin John Wilson

Lincoln Superfund No1 a/c

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

https://www.navarre.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/220127_NML_EIP_EIP22_FINAL.pdf

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

N/A

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Issue details

Number of +securities

4,150,000

For personal use only

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Navarre Minerals Limited published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 22:33:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
