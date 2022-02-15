Navarre Minerals : Notification regarding unquoted securities - NML

For personal use only

ASX +security code and description

NMLAA : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

16/2/2022

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP Name of registered holder Number of +securities 2,448,980 Ian Holland Ian Holland 150,000 Garth Campbell-Cowan GCC Superannuation Nominee PTY Ltd 1,275,510 Geoffrey McDermott New Chum Superannuation Fund 275,510 Kevin John Wilson Lincoln Superfund No1 a/c

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

https://www.navarre.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/220127_NML_EIP_EIP22_FINAL.pdf

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

N/A