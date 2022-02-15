Navarre Minerals : Notification regarding unquoted securities - NML
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
NAVARRE MINERALS LIMITED
Date of this announcement
Wednesday February 16, 2022
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
NMLAA
PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
4,150,000
16/02/2022
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
NAVARRE MINERALS LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
66125140105
1.3
ASX issuer code
NML
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
16/2/2022
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
ASX +security code and description
NMLAA : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
16/2/2022
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
Yes
Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.
Name of KMP
Name of registered holder
Number of +securities
2,448,980
Ian Holland
Ian Holland
150,000
Garth Campbell-Cowan
GCC Superannuation Nominee PTY
Ltd
1,275,510
Geoffrey McDermott
New Chum Superannuation Fund
275,510
Kevin John Wilson
Lincoln Superfund No1 a/c
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms
https://www.navarre.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/220127_NML_EIP_EIP22_FINAL.pdf
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
N/A
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Issue details
Number of +securities
4,150,000
Sales 2021
-
-
-
Net income 2021
-2,72 M
-1,95 M
-1,95 M
Net cash 2021
14,1 M
10,0 M
10,0 M
P/E ratio 2021
-18,8x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
119 M
84,8 M
84,8 M
EV / Sales 2020
-
EV / Sales 2021
-
Nbr of Employees
10
Free-Float
68,4%
