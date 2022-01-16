Navarre Minerals : Strong Drilling Results Show Growth Potential at Mt Carlton

ASX Announcement

17 January 2022 2

Navarre Minerals Limited (ASX: NML) (Navarre or the Company) is pleased to report outstanding high- grade gold, silver and copper drilling intercepts at its Mt Carlton United Prospect (MCU), part of the recently acquired Mt Carlton Operation (Mt Carlton) in North Queensland (Figures 1 & 2).

With drill intercepts of up to 67.2 grams per tonne (g/t) gold, 1954 g/t silver and 11.9% copper, the results demonstrate the considerable scope to upgrade both the confidence and tenor of the existing mineral inventory at MCU, approximately four kilometres southwest of the Mt Carlton processing facility (Figure 2).

The results disclosed in this announcement have not been previously reported and cover 154 drill holes completed during 2021 across MCU. This drilling was carried out by Evolution Mining Limited (ASX:EVN) ahead of Navarre assuming formal ownership of the asset (refer ASX announcement on 15 December 2021).

While drilling continues in 2022 as part of an ongoing exploration program, Navarre anticipates the drilling results in this report will inform an updated resource estimate for MCU which is expected to be published in March 2022, along with an updated Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve statement for other Mt Carlton mineral deposits such as V2, A39, Telstra Hill and Crush Creek.

Navarre managing director Ian Holland said:

"The Company is extremely pleased with the tenor and width of the high-grade gold, silver and copper results returned from shallow drilling on the Mt Carlton United Prospect during 2021.

"These promising results reinforce our belief that the delineated mineralisation has the potential to significantly extend mine life at Mt Carlton.

"We believe MCU has the potential to become a satellite open pit mining area, just four kilometres west of the Mt Carlton mill."

The drilling program has involved up to two reverse circulation (RC) drilling rigs, targeting the potential for shallow resource growth.

In 2021 a total of 154 drill holes for 7,942 metres of drilling have been completed, with hole lengths ranging from 24 metres to 96 metres, averaging 50 metres (see Figure 3 & Table 1).

The ongoing drilling program at MCU has recently resumed following a short break for the Christmas - New Year period. Planned RC and the introduction of diamond drilling will test multiple shallow infill and extensional targets as well as providing metallurgical and geotechnical information within the broader envelope of known mineralisation.