NAVER : 2022 NAVER Consolidated Audit Report

Consolidated ﬁnancial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 with the independent auditor's report

Independent auditor's report Page Consolidated financial statements Consolidated statements of financial position 1 Consolidated statements of comprehensive income 3 Consolidated statements of changes in equity 4 Consolidated statements of cash flows 5 Notes to the consolidated financial statements 6

Independent auditor's report

(English Translation of a Report Originally Issued in Korean)

The Shareholders and Board of Directors

NAVER Corporation

Opinion

We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Naver Corporation and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group"), which comprise the consolidated statement of financial position as of December 31, 2022 and the consolidated statement of comprehensive income, consolidated statement of changes in equity and consolidated statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and the notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.

In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Group as of December 31, 2022, and its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the Republic of Korea ("KIFRS").

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with Korean Standards on Auditing ("KSA"). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Group in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements in the Republic of Korea, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters

(1) Revenue recognition of search advertisement service - occurrence

The Group recognizes search advertisement service revenue when a platform user has searched relevant information and executed related activities on the Group's platform.

We have determined the recognition of revenure from the search advertisement service as a key audit matter because (i) search advertisement service revenue accounts for a significant portion of the Group's total operating revenues and (ii) there is a risk of potential material misstatement related to search advertisement service revenue due to various and complex systems involved in recognition and measurement of such revenue.

The main audit procedures we have performed for this key audit matter are as follows:

 We obtained an understanding on accounting policies, processes, and internal controls relating to the recognition of search advertisement service revenue,

 We evaluated the effectiveness of the design and operation of IT general controls and internal controls relating to the search advertisement services.

 We tested the accuracy and completeness of data transfer process between search-service-related systems and revenue recognition system in respect to data about revenue from search advertisement services.

 We performed analytical review on the recognition of search advertisement service revenue.

 We assessed the evidence of search advertisement occurrence for a sample of data related thereto.

(2) Impairment valuation of Investments in Subsidiaries - valuation

As described in Note 14, investments in A Holdings Corporation, presented in the consolidated financial statements, account for a significant portion of the Group's assets and the Group determined that there is a risk of material misstatement due to the complexity of value-in-use estimation and significant possibility of management's biased judgment involved in such estimation. Therefore, we have decided that the accounting related to the impairment valuation of investments in A Holdings Corporation is a key audit matter.

The main audit procedures we have performed for this key audit matter are as follows:

 We obtained an understanding on accounting policies, processes, and internal controls relating to the impairment valuation of investments in A Holdings Corporation.

 We evaluated the effectiveness of design and operation of internal controls relating to the impairment valuation of investments in A Holdings Corporation.

 We evaluated the appropriateness and independence of external experts whom the Group used after the Group's management reviewed their careers and qualifications relating to the impairment valuation of investments in A Holdings Corporation.

 We compared assumptions applied in the impairment valuation of investments in A Holdings Corporation (e.g., discount rate, growth rate, etc.) with those used in peer industries or past impairment valuation cases.

 We involved internal experts in reviewing methodology of estimating amount recoverable from investments in A Holdings Corporation and performing sensitivity analysis relating thereto.

 We involved internal experts in comparing the discount rate applied by management with the discount rate calculated independently based on observable information.

 We reviewed whether A Holdings Corporation's business plan is consistent with the business plan approved by management of the Group.

(3) Impairment valuation of Goodwill - valuation

Reasons why the matter was determined to be a key audit matter

As described in Note 13, goodwill of Wattpad Corporation, presented in the consolidated financial statements, accounts for a significant portion of the Group's assets and the Group determined that there is a material risk of misstatement due to the complexity of value-in-use estimation and significant possibility of management's biased judgment involved in such estimation. Therefore, we have decided that the accounting related to the impairment valuation of goodwill of Wattpad Corporation is a key audit item.

The main audit procedures we have performed for this key audit matter are as follows.

 We obtained an understanding on accounting policies, processes, and internal controls relating to the impairment valuation of goodwill of Wattpad Corporation.

 We evaluated the effectiveness of design and operation of internal controls relating to the impairment valuation of goodwill of Wattpad Corporation.

 We evaluate the appropriateness and independence of external experts whom the Group used after the Group's management reviewed their careers and qualifications relating to the impairment valuation of goodwill of Wattpad Corporation.

 We compared assumptions applied in impairment valuation of goodwill of Wattpad Corporation (e.g., discount rate, growth rate, etc.) with those used in peer industries or past impairment valuation cases.

 We involved internal experts in reviewing methodology of estimating amount recoverable from the goodwill of Wattpad Corporation and performing sensitivity analysis relating thereto.

 We involved internal experts in comparing the discount rate applied by management with the discount rate calculated independently based on observable information.

 We reviewed whether Wattpad Corporation's business plan is consistent with the business plan approved by management of the Group.

Other matter

The consolidated statement of financial position as of December 31, 2021 and the consolidated statement of comprehensive income, consolidated statement of changes in equity and consolidated statement of cash flows for the year then ended of the Group, presented for comparative purposes, were audited by Samil PricewaterhouseCoopers,in accordance with KSA whose report dated on March 4, 2022 expressed an unqualified opinion.

Responsibilities of management and those charged with governance for the consolidated financial statements

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with KIFRS, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of the consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Group's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Group or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Group's financial reporting process.

Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with KSA will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with KSA we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: