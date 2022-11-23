NAVER : 3Q 2022 NAVER Review Report

Ernst & Young Han Young

Report on review of interim condensed consolidated financial statements

(English Translation of a Report Originally Issued in Korean)

The Shareholders and Board of Directors

NAVER Corporation

We have reviewed the accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial statements of NAVER Corporation and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group"), which comprise the interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position as of September 30, 2022, and the related interim condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income (loss) for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2022, interim condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity and interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flows for the nine months then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Management's responsibility for the interim condensed consolidated financial statements

Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the Republic of Korea ("KIFRS") 1034 Interim Financial Reporting, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of interim financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditor's responsibility

Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these interim condensed consolidated financial statements based on our review.

We conducted our review in accordance with the Review Standards for Quarterly and Semiannual Financial Statements established by the Securities and Futures Commission of the Republic of Korea. A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Korean Standards on Auditing ("KSAs") and, consequently, does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial statements are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with KIFRS 1034 Interim Financial Reporting.