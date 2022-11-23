NAVER : 3Q 2022 NAVER Review Report

Report on review of interim condensed consolidated financial statements
(English Translation of a Report Originally Issued in Korean)
The Shareholders and Board of Directors
NAVER Corporation
We have reviewed the accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial statements of NAVER Corporation and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group"), which comprise the interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position as of September 30, 2022, and the related interim condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income (loss) for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2022, interim condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity and interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flows for the nine months then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.
Management's responsibility for the interim condensed consolidated financial statements
Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the Republic of Korea ("KIFRS") 1034 Interim Financial Reporting, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of interim financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
Auditor's responsibility
Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these interim condensed consolidated financial statements based on our review.
We conducted our review in accordance with the Review Standards for Quarterly and Semiannual Financial Statements established by the Securities and Futures Commission of the Republic of Korea. A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Korean Standards on Auditing ("KSAs") and, consequently, does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
Conclusion
Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial statements are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with KIFRS 1034 Interim Financial Reporting.
A member ﬁrm of Ernst & Young Global Limited
Other matters
The interim condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income (loss) for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2021, interim condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity and interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flows for the nine months then ended, prepared in accordance with KIFRS 1034 and presented for comparative purposes, have been reviewed by Samil PricewaterhouseCoopers whose review report dated November 12, 2021 expressed an unqualified review conclusion.
Moreover, the consolidated statement of financial position as of December 31, 2021, and the related consolidated statement of comprehensive income (loss), consolidated statement of changes in equity and consolidated statement of cash flows for the year then ended (not presented herein) which have been audited by Samil PricewaterhouseCoopers, in accordance with KSAs, whose report dated March 4, 2022 expressed an unqualified opinion. The accompanying consolidated statement of financial position as of December 31, 2021, presented for comparative purposes, is not different, in all material respects, from the above audited consolidated statement of financial position.
November 14, 2022
This review report is effective as of November 14, 2022, the independent auditor's review report date. Accordingly, certain material subsequent events or circumstances may have occurred during the period from the independent auditor's review report date to the time this review report is used. Such events and circumstances could significantly affect the accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial statements and may result in modification to this review report.
Naver Corporation published this content on 23 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2022 08:04:07 UTC.