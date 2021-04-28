Naver's First-Quarter Net Profit Surge on Earnings Recognition After Merger

By Kwanwoo Jun



Naver Corp.'s first-quarter net profit surged largely due to an earnings recognition on its accounting book following a merger between its messaging-app affiliate Line and Yahoo Japan's parent, Z Holdings.

Net profit was 15.315 trillion Korean won ($13.80 billion) compared with net profit of KRW134.90 billion in the same quarter a year earlier, the South Korean internet group said Thursday. This beat a FactSet consensus forecast for net profit of KRW 254.54 billion.

Revenue during the quarter rose 30% to KRW1.499 trillion, while operating profit fell 1.0% to KRW288.80 billion.

The company said growth remained solid in its e-commerce, online-payment and paid-content segments as the pandemic-induced demand for internet-based shopping and other activities continued.

Increasing labor and business costs, however, weakened its quarterly operating profit, the company said.

