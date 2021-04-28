Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. NAVER Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A035420   KR7035420009

NAVER CORPORATION

(A035420)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Naver's First-Quarter Net Profit Surge on Earnings Recognition After Merger

04/28/2021 | 05:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Kwanwoo Jun

Naver Corp.'s first-quarter net profit surged largely due to an earnings recognition on its accounting book following a merger between its messaging-app affiliate Line and Yahoo Japan's parent, Z Holdings.

Net profit was 15.315 trillion Korean won ($13.80 billion) compared with net profit of KRW134.90 billion in the same quarter a year earlier, the South Korean internet group said Thursday. This beat a FactSet consensus forecast for net profit of KRW 254.54 billion.

Revenue during the quarter rose 30% to KRW1.499 trillion, while operating profit fell 1.0% to KRW288.80 billion.

The company said growth remained solid in its e-commerce, online-payment and paid-content segments as the pandemic-induced demand for internet-based shopping and other activities continued.

Increasing labor and business costs, however, weakened its quarterly operating profit, the company said.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-28-21 1943ET

All news about NAVER CORPORATION
05:43pNaver's First-Quarter Net Profit Surge on Earnings Recognition After Merger
DJ
04/27S.Korea stocks end lower on foreign outflows; focus on U.S. tech earnings, Fe..
RE
04/26NAVER CORPORATION  : quaterly earnings release
04/26S.Korean stocks gain on recovery hopes; eyes on corporate earnings, Fed
RE
04/23S.Korea stocks log first weekly loss in five
RE
04/22MARKET CHATTER : Naver Signals Potential US Listing of Webtoon Subsidiary
MT
04/21MARKET CHATTER : Naver to Award Employees Stock Grants to Counter 'Brain Drain'
MT
04/21S.Korean shares end lower on spike in global COVID-19 cases
RE
04/20S.Korean stocks end at record high on strong foreign buying
RE
04/19S.Korea stocks mixed, barely up for sixth session ahead of tech, auto earning..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 6 624 B 5,97 B 5,97 B
Net income 2021 1 339 B 1,21 B 1,21 B
Net cash 2021 3 213 B 2,90 B 2,90 B
P/E ratio 2021 44,2x
Yield 2021 0,12%
Capitalization 55 076 B 49 493 M 49 623 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,83x
EV / Sales 2022 6,35x
Nbr of Employees 15 148
Free-Float 88,3%
Chart NAVER CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NAVER Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NAVER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 490 419,35 KRW
Last Close Price 373 500,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target 49,9%
Spread / Average Target 31,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Seong-Sook Han Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sang-Jin Park Chief Financial Officer
Yu-Hoon Kang Head-Technology
In-Hyeok Choi Chief Operating Officer & Director
Yeon-Ah Jeong Head-Legal Affairs & Compliance Support
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NAVER CORPORATION27.69%50 339
ALPHABET INC.34.60%1 542 704
BAIDU, INC.0.07%76 520
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION-12.88%37 297
YANDEX N.V.-8.91%22 513
SOGOU INC.3.68%3 293
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ