  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. NAVER Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A035420   KR7035420009

NAVER CORPORATION

(A035420)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange - 10/20
407500 KRW   0.00%
05:53pNaver's Third-Quarter Net Profit Rose 37%
DJ
10/19S.Korean stocks rebound on tech boost, easing China property woes
RE
10/18S.Korean stocks end three-day rally on China GDP, surging oil prices
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Naver's Third-Quarter Net Profit Rose 37%

10/20/2021 | 05:53pm EDT
By Kwanwoo Jun

Naver Corp.'s third-quarter net profit rose 37% from a year earlier, led by solid growth in advertisement based on its search platforms, e-commerce and fintech services.

Net profit for the quarter ended September 30 was 322.70 billion Korean won ($274.4 million) compared with net profit of KRW235.30 billion in the same quarter a year earlier, the South Korean internet group said Thursday. That is below a FactSet-compiled consensus forecast for net profit of KRW374.40 billion.

Revenue during the quarter gained 27% on year to KRW1.727 trillion, while operating profit rose 20% on year to KRW349.80 billion.

Naver said all of its business platforms grew during the quarter, with growth accelerating in its digital comic-strip webtoon and other paid-content services globally.

The company has faced mounting regulatory pressure on platform businesses in South Korea recently, as authorities intend to toughen rules to protect online customers.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com

Corrections & Amplifications

This item was corrected on October 21, 2021 to reflect Naver's 3Q net profit a year ago was KRW235.30 billion, not KRW240.15 billion as indicated in the second paragraph of the original version.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-20-21 1953ET

Analyst Recommendations on NAVER CORPORATION
Financials
Sales 2021 6 778 B 5,76 B 5,76 B
Net income 2021 16 606 B 14,1 B 14,1 B
Net cash 2021 2 006 B 1,71 B 1,71 B
P/E ratio 2021 3,94x
Yield 2021 0,11%
Capitalization 60 669 B 51 600 M 51 568 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,65x
EV / Sales 2022 6,94x
Nbr of Employees 4 124
Free-Float 90,6%
Chart NAVER CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NAVER Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NAVER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 407 500,00 KRW
Average target price 533 833,33 KRW
Spread / Average Target 31,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Seong-Sook Han Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sang-Jin Park Chief Financial Officer
In-Hyuk Choi Chief Operating Officer & Director
Yeon-Ah Jeong Head-Legal Affairs & Compliance Support
Hae-Jin Lee Global Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NAVER CORPORATION39.32%51 604
ALPHABET INC.63.45%1 913 825
BAIDU, INC.-17.22%62 303
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION12.32%46 650
YANDEX N.V.10.81%27 636
SOGOU INC.9.82%3 471