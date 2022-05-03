Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. NAVER Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A035420   KR7035420009

NAVER CORPORATION

(A035420)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  05-01
281000.00 KRW   -1.92%
03:03aS.Korea minister nominee opposes "problems" from network fee push on Google, Netflix
RE
04/28WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. announced that it has received KRW 397.5 billion in funding from NAVER Corporation
CI
04/25NAVER : Response to Rumorsor Media Reports
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

S.Korea minister nominee opposes "problems" from network fee push on Google, Netflix

05/03/2022 | 03:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SEOUL (Reuters) - A South Korean ministerial nominee said on Tuesday he would try to prevent problems arising from a legislative push to make such global content providers as Netflix and Alphabet's Google pay local network fees.

Lee Jong-ho, nominated to become minister of science and of information and communication technology, did not, however, say what exactly he would do nor whether he would prevent the companies being charged for network usage arising from their services.

Lawmakers have introduced legislation, which is still at an early stage, that would impose "a fair price" on the companies.

"Global firms are not paying network usage fees," said lawmaker Jun Hye-sook during a parliamentary hearing on Tuesday. "Local firms are paying fees despite generating a fraction of the traffic that global firms are."

Netflix is in court against local internet service provider (ISP) SK Broadband, which is already trying to collect such fees. On Tuesday Netflix referred Reuters to comments it had made in March, when it said it would keep providing its service during the litigation.

Google had no immediate comment, but its YouTube unit said last month the proposed legislation would give ISPs double payment: once by customers and a second time by video platform companies. YouTube would incur "huge" costs and the Korean creator community would be affected, it said.

Lee was cautious in statements at the parliamentary hearing. He would comprehensively review the matter, he said, adding he would try to prevent problems arising in relation to it.

According to government figures, Google generates 27.1% of South Korea's total internet traffic, Netflix 7.2%, Meta Platforms 3.5% and South Korea's dominant portal operator, Naver, only 2.1%.

Naver and other local content providers pay fees, SK Broadband said, although it did not say how much.

The Seoul High Court will this month hold the next hearing of an appeal by Netflix in the case with SK Broadband, court records showed. A lower court ruled last year that Netflix should "reasonably" give something in return for network usage.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Additional reporting by Heekyong Yang; Editing by Bradley Perrett)

By Joyce Lee


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 2.17% 2331.66 Delayed Quote.-19.52%
META PLATFORMS, INC. 5.32% 211.13 Delayed Quote.-37.23%
NAVER CORPORATION -1.92% 281000 End-of-day quote.-25.76%
NETFLIX, INC. 4.78% 199.46 Delayed Quote.-66.89%
All news about NAVER CORPORATION
03:03aS.Korea minister nominee opposes "problems" from network fee push on Google, Netflix
RE
04/28WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. announced that it has received KRW 397.5 billion in funding ..
CI
04/25NAVER : Response to Rumorsor Media Reports
PU
04/25Nomura Adjusts Naver's Price Target to 410,000 Won From 480,000 Won, Keeps at Buy
MT
04/21Naver's Net Income Plunges 99% in January-March Quarter
MT
04/21NAVER : Upholds Double-digit Growth Across All Business Segments in Q1
PU
04/21TRANSCRIPT : NAVER Corporation, 2021 Earnings Call, Apr 21, 2022
CI
04/20NAVER : Details of Sustainability Report, etc. (Voluntary Disclosure)
PU
04/18Naver, Korelya Capital's Second Fund K-Fund 2 Invests in European Startups
MT
04/15NAVER : Integrated Report
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NAVER CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 8 270 B 6,52 B 6,52 B
Net income 2022 1 481 B 1,17 B 1,17 B
Net cash 2022 252 B 0,20 B 0,20 B
P/E ratio 2022 30,8x
Yield 2022 0,19%
Capitalization 41 953 B 33 059 M 33 059 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,04x
EV / Sales 2023 4,13x
Nbr of Employees 4 315
Free-Float 90,8%
Chart NAVER CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NAVER Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NAVER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 281 000,00 KRW
Average target price 433 346,15 KRW
Spread / Average Target 54,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Soo-Yeon Choi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nam-Sun Kim Chief Financial Officer
Hae-Jin Lee Global Investment Officer
Ui-Jong Cheong Independent Director
In-Moo Lee Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NAVER CORPORATION-25.76%33 059
ALPHABET INC.-19.52%1 508 193
BAIDU, INC.-14.07%42 906
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION-22.89%29 709
YANDEX N.V.-68.69%6 798
LASTMINUTE.COM N.V.-3.08%427