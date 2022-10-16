Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. NAVER Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A035420   KR7035420009

NAVER CORPORATION

(A035420)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-13
165500.00 KRW   +4.42%
01:53aS.Korea's Yoon calls for quick resumption of popular messaging, portal services
RE
10/15Fire knocks out services at South Korea tech giants Kakao, Naver
RE
10/14S.Korean shares join global rally to end higher; online marketplaces jump
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

S.Korea's Yoon calls for quick resumption of popular messaging, portal services

10/16/2022 | 01:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A general view of the Naver sign on its office building in Seongnam

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Sunday called for swift measures to resume all services offered by Kakao Corp and Naver Corp, a day after a fire at a data centre damaged their servers and caused outages.

Service disruptions, some of which continued into Sunday, hit some of the country's most-used apps and websites, including Kakao messenger and the company's online payment, gaming and music streaming services.

The outages highlighted how reliant South Korea is on Kakao messenger, which is the default form of communication for many government and business services.

"We ask that government ministries also make every effort to ensure that Kakao and others can responsibly and promptly restore services," Yoon said, according to his spokeswoman.

Yoon ordered the science and ICT minister to provide personal support, and called for an investigation to identify the exact causes behind the incident.

He also said measures should be taken to prevent such an incident from happening again, including ensuring data was backed up and accidents were reported quickly.

Science and ICT Minister Lee Jong-ho visited the damaged data centre in Pangyo, just south of Seoul, and said the government will look for systemic support measures in case of another failure of this kind, Yonhap news agency reported.

The companies involved apologised to customers for the service disruptions.

Kakao's messenger app Kakao Talk has more than 47 million active users in South Korea and 53 million globally, the company said in a report in August.

(Reporting by Josh Smith; Editing by Tom Hogue)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KAKAO CORP. 8.67% 51400 End-of-day quote.-54.31%
NAVER CORPORATION 4.42% 165500 End-of-day quote.-56.27%
S&P GSCI COCOA INDEX -0.34% 93.3622 Real-time Quote.-5.67%
All news about NAVER CORPORATION
01:53aS.Korea's Yoon calls for quick resumption of popular messaging, portal services
RE
10/15Fire knocks out services at South Korea tech giants Kakao, Naver
RE
10/14S.Korean shares join global rally to end higher; online marketplaces jump
RE
10/13S.Korean shares track Wall Street higher; tech platforms jump
RE
10/13S.Korean shares drop nearly 2% ahead of U.S. inflation data
RE
10/12S.Korean shares fall on caution ahead of U.S. inflation data
RE
10/07South Korean shares post biggest weekly gain in nearly 2 years
RE
10/06S.Korean shares on track for best week in eight months
RE
10/06S.Korean shares hit two-week high on U.S. futures' rise, foreign buying
RE
10/05Nomura Downgrades Naver to Neutral From Buy, Adjusts Price Target to 180,000 Won From 3..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NAVER CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 8 252 B 5,74 B 5,74 B
Net income 2022 1 106 B 0,77 B 0,77 B
Net cash 2022 410 B 0,29 B 0,29 B
P/E ratio 2022 24,7x
Yield 2022 0,33%
Capitalization 24 790 B 17 250 M 17 250 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,95x
EV / Sales 2023 2,51x
Nbr of Employees 4 750
Free-Float 91,1%
Chart NAVER CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NAVER Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NAVER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 165 500,00 KRW
Average target price 293 137,93 KRW
Spread / Average Target 77,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Soo-Yeon Choi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nam-Sun Kim Chief Financial Officer
Hae-Jin Lee Global Investment Officer
Ui-Jong Cheong Independent Director
In-Moo Lee Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NAVER CORPORATION-56.27%17 250
ALPHABET INC.-33.34%1 263 350
BAIDU, INC.-32.60%34 654
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION-42.03%19 623
YANDEX N.V.0.00%6 798
GURUNAVI, INC.12.74%177