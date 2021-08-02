Log in
S.Korea stocks end higher on tech boost, upbeat exports data

08/02/2021 | 03:19am EDT
* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares ended higher on Monday, boosted by tech heavyweights on strong domestic export data and solid corporate earnings from the United States. The won was nearly unchanged, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The KOSPI closed up 20.72 points, or 0.65%, at 3,223.04, rebounding from a sharp 1.24% decline on Friday.

** Tech giants led gains, with Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix jumping 1.02% and 3.11%, respectively, while battery maker LG Chem added 2.61% and automaker Hyundai Motor rose 0.92%.

** South Korean exports jumped to a record high in July as overseas demand for chips and biohealth products extended export growth to a ninth consecutive month, data on Sunday showed.

** A separate private survey data on Monday also showed factory activity grew for a 10th straight month in July.

** Also aiding sentiment were surging company profits in the United States and U.S. consumers posting a rise in spending as COVID-19 curbs eased.

** A 2.5% bounce in Chinese blue chips, after having shed 5.5% last week, also provided support.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 148.3 billion won ($128.84 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won ended at 1,150.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.05% lower than its previous close at 1,150.3.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,151.0 per dollar, unchanged from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,151.0.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.08 points to 110.17.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.8 basis points to 1.435%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 3.1 basis points to 1.907%. ($1 = 1,151.0300 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY -1.80% 218000 End-of-day quote.13.54%
LG CHEM, LTD. 0.84% 842000 End-of-day quote.2.18%
NAVER CORPORATION -1.37% 433500 End-of-day quote.48.21%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. -0.63% 78500 End-of-day quote.-3.09%
SK HYNIX INC. -1.32% 112500 End-of-day quote.-5.06%
Financials
Sales 2021 6 766 B 5,88 B 5,88 B
Net income 2021 16 714 B 14,5 B 14,5 B
Net cash 2021 2 489 B 2,16 B 2,16 B
P/E ratio 2021 4,19x
Yield 2021 0,10%
Capitalization 64 296 B 55 815 M 55 873 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,13x
EV / Sales 2022 7,10x
Nbr of Employees 15 148
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart NAVER CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NAVER Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NAVER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 433 500,00 KRW
Average target price 529 454,55 KRW
Spread / Average Target 22,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Seong-Sook Han Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sang-Jin Park Chief Financial Officer
In-Hyuk Choi Chief Operating Officer & Director
Yeon-Ah Jeong Head-Legal Affairs & Compliance Support
Hae-Jin Lee Global Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NAVER CORPORATION48.21%55 815
ALPHABET INC.53.74%1 799 758
BAIDU, INC.-24.15%57 995
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION-12.48%37 822
YANDEX N.V.-2.37%24 277
SOGOU INC.8.34%3 425