    A035420   KR7035420009

NAVER CORPORATION

(A035420)
S.Korea stocks fall for 3rd day on caution over cenbank meetings

12/14/2021 | 02:09am EST
* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares ended lower for a third straight session on Tuesday, as a slew of upcoming central bank decisions kept investors wary of riskier assets. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield also fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed down 13.71 points, or 0.46%, at 2,987.95.

** Battery makers LG Chem and Samsung SDI dropped 5.01% and 3.27%, respectively. Chip giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.26% but peer SK Hynix fell 0.41%.

** "KOSPI fell on caution over the (U.S.) Federal Open Market Committee meeting and as fears heightened after the first death from the Omicron variant was discovered in Britain," said Kim Seok-hwan, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

** Investor focus was mainly on the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting outcome due this week on the possibility that the central bank will start raising rates in 2022.

** The European Central Bank, the Bank of England and the Bank of Japan will also meet this week, and are each heading toward normalising their own monetary policies.

** Shares of Samsung Biologics rose 2.06% after the company said it would expand a partnership with AstraZeneca Plc to manufacture a cancer immunotherapy product along with COVID-19 long-acting antibody combination.

** On the main KOSPI board, foreigners sold net 358.8 billion won ($303.63 million) worth of shares.

** The won ended at 1,182.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.15% lower than its previous close.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,181.7, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,181.6.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.06 point to 109.23.

** The benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.8 basis points to 2.151%. ($1 = 1,181.7000 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC 0.78% 8257 Delayed Quote.12.62%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -0.44% 2990.38 Real-time Quote.4.87%
LG CHEM, LTD. -0.27% 738000 End-of-day quote.-10.44%
LG CORP. 0.35% 86900 End-of-day quote.-9.47%
MIRAE ASSET SECURITIES CO., LTD. 0.55% 9180 End-of-day quote.-2.75%
NAVER CORPORATION -1.14% 390500 End-of-day quote.33.50%
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD. -3.22% 872000 End-of-day quote.5.57%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. -0.13% 76800 End-of-day quote.-5.19%
SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD. -0.85% 703000 End-of-day quote.11.94%
SK HYNIX INC. 0.83% 121500 End-of-day quote.2.53%
Financials
Sales 2021 6 780 B 5,73 B 5,73 B
Net income 2021 16 554 B 14,0 B 14,0 B
Net cash 2021 1 478 B 1,25 B 1,25 B
P/E ratio 2021 3,72x
Yield 2021 0,24%
Capitalization 58 295 B 49 225 M 49 259 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,38x
EV / Sales 2022 6,66x
Nbr of Employees 4 315
Free-Float 90,8%
