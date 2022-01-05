Log in
    A035420   KR7035420009

NAVER CORPORATION

(A035420)
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange - 01/04
365500 KRW   -2.79%
01/04S.Korea stocks flat as stronger dollar offsets New Year optimism
RE
01/03S.Korea stocks begin 2022 with mild gains on trade data boost
RE
2021S.Korea stocks end the year 3.6% higher
RE
S.Korea stocks mark worst day in over 2 weeks on institutional sell-off

01/05/2022 | 02:01am EST
* KOSPI falls, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell to their worst session in more than two weeks on Wednesday, as a stronger dollar and higher U.S. yields weighed on tech heavyweights and institutional investors extended their sell-off in equities that went ex-dividend.

** The Korean won hit a 12-week low, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI ended down 35.27 points, or 1.18%, at 2,953.97, marking its sharpest fall since Dec. 20.

** Among heavyweights, chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix fell 1.65% and 2.33%, respectively, while platform company Naver slid 2.87%.

** Institutional investors were net sellers of 1.34 trillion won ($1.12 billion) worth of shares on the main board, according to Korea Exchange data, extending the selling spree to a fifth session.

** Foreigners, however, were net buyers of 29.4 billion won worth of shares.

** Institutional investors were seen closing out their positions after the ex-dividend date last week, while the won falling to near 1,200-level per dollar added pressure on KOSPI, Daishin Securities' analyst Lee Kyoung-min said.

** Meanwhile, analysts' estimates showed Samsung Electronics is likely to post a record fourth-quarter profit, due to solid demand for server memory chips and higher margins in contract manufacturing.

** The won ended at 1,196.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.23% lower than its previous close.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,197.1 per dollar, unchanged from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,197.2.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.15 point to 108.61.

** The benchmark 10-year yield rose by 6.7 basis points to 2.381%. ($1 = 1,197.1100 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -1.56% 2943.57 Real-time Quote.0.46%
NAVER CORPORATION -2.79% 365500 End-of-day quote.-3.43%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. 0.13% 78700 End-of-day quote.0.51%
SK HYNIX INC. 0.00% 128500 End-of-day quote.-1.91%
Financials
Sales 2021 6 780 B 5,65 B 5,65 B
Net income 2021 16 554 B 13,8 B 13,8 B
Net cash 2021 1 578 B 1,32 B 1,32 B
P/E ratio 2021 3,48x
Yield 2021 0,25%
Capitalization 54 485 B 45 512 M 45 440 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,80x
EV / Sales 2022 6,20x
Nbr of Employees 4 315
Free-Float 90,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 365 500,00 KRW
Average target price 534 000,00 KRW
Spread / Average Target 46,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Seong-Sook Han Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sang-Jin Park Chief Financial Officer
In-Hyuk Choi Chief Operating Officer & Director
Yeon-Ah Jeong Head-Legal Affairs & Compliance Support
Hae-Jin Lee Global Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NAVER CORPORATION-3.43%45 512
ALPHABET INC.0.10%1 925 330
BAIDU, INC.-1.52%51 896
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION0.39%43 958
YANDEX N.V.-2.12%21 650
LASTMINUTE.COM N.V.3.34%482