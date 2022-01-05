S.Korea stocks mark worst day in over 2 weeks on institutional sell-off

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net buyers

** South Korean shares fell to their worst session in more than two weeks on Wednesday, as a stronger dollar and higher U.S. yields weighed on tech heavyweights and institutional investors extended their sell-off in equities that went ex-dividend.

** The Korean won hit a 12-week low, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI ended down 35.27 points, or 1.18%, at 2,953.97, marking its sharpest fall since Dec. 20.

** Among heavyweights, chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix fell 1.65% and 2.33%, respectively, while platform company Naver slid 2.87%.

** Institutional investors were net sellers of 1.34 trillion won ($1.12 billion) worth of shares on the main board, according to Korea Exchange data, extending the selling spree to a fifth session.

** Foreigners, however, were net buyers of 29.4 billion won worth of shares.

** Institutional investors were seen closing out their positions after the ex-dividend date last week, while the won falling to near 1,200-level per dollar added pressure on KOSPI, Daishin Securities' analyst Lee Kyoung-min said.

** Meanwhile, analysts' estimates showed Samsung Electronics is likely to post a record fourth-quarter profit, due to solid demand for server memory chips and higher margins in contract manufacturing.

** The won ended at 1,196.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.23% lower than its previous close.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,197.1 per dollar, unchanged from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,197.2.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.15 point to 108.61.

** The benchmark 10-year yield rose by 6.7 basis points to 2.381%. ($1 = 1,197.1100 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)