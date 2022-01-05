S.Korea stocks mark worst day in over 2 weeks on institutional sell-off

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net buyers
* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar
* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises
* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korean shares fell to their worst session in more
than two weeks on Wednesday, as a stronger dollar and higher
U.S. yields weighed on tech heavyweights and institutional
investors extended their sell-off in equities that went
ex-dividend.
** The Korean won hit a 12-week low, while the benchmark
bond yield rose.
** The benchmark KOSPI ended down 35.27 points, or
1.18%, at 2,953.97, marking its sharpest fall since Dec. 20.
** Among heavyweights, chip giants Samsung Electronics
and SK Hynix fell 1.65% and 2.33%,
respectively, while platform company Naver slid
2.87%.
** Institutional investors were net sellers of 1.34 trillion
won ($1.12 billion) worth of shares on the main board, according
to Korea Exchange data, extending the selling spree to a fifth
session.
** Foreigners, however, were net buyers of 29.4 billion won
worth of shares.
** Institutional investors were seen closing out their
positions after the ex-dividend date last week, while the won
falling to near 1,200-level per dollar added pressure on KOSPI,
Daishin Securities' analyst Lee Kyoung-min said.
** Meanwhile, analysts' estimates showed Samsung Electronics
is likely to post a record fourth-quarter profit,
due to solid demand for server memory chips and higher margins
in contract manufacturing.
** The won ended at 1,196.9 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform, 0.23% lower than its previous
close.
** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,197.1
per dollar, unchanged from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
was quoted at 1,197.2.
** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds fell 0.15 point to 108.61.
** The benchmark 10-year yield rose by 6.7 basis points to
2.381%.
($1 = 1,197.1100 won)
(Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)