    A035420   KR7035420009

NAVER CORPORATION

(A035420)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

S.Korea stocks mixed, barely up for sixth session ahead of tech, auto earnings

04/19/2021 | 03:09am EDT
* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, April 19 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares swung between gains and losses on Monday as investors weighed upcoming corporate earnings of domestic tech giants and carmakers, while concerns surrounding the spread of COVID-19 variants capped gains. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI rose 0.22 points, or 0.01%, to 3,198.84 by 06:32 GMT.

** Investors are cautiously optimistic, many are looking forward to performance of chipmakers amid chip shortages, and also to preliminary April exports, says Choi Yoo-june, an analyst at Shinhan Investment & Securities

** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.72% and peer SK Hynix rose 0.36%, while LG Chem fell 1.78% and Naver fell 0.38%.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 299.8 billion won worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,117.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.08% lower than its previous close at 1,116.3.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,117.2 per dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,116.9.

** The KOSPI has risen 11.32% so far this year, and gained 5.7% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 1,046.07 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 906, the number of advancing shares was 456.

** The won has lost 2.8% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.09 points to 110.89.8

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.4 basis points to 1.131%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 4.2 basis points to 1.982%. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 0.00% 3200.37 Real-time Quote.11.49%
LG CHEM, LTD. 0.67% 897000 End-of-day quote.8.86%
NAVER CORPORATION 0.13% 391500 End-of-day quote.33.85%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. -0.24% 83900 End-of-day quote.3.58%
SK HYNIX INC. 0.00% 137500 End-of-day quote.16.03%
Financials
Sales 2021 6 631 B 5,93 B 5,93 B
Net income 2021 1 362 B 1,22 B 1,22 B
Net cash 2021 3 195 B 2,86 B 2,86 B
P/E ratio 2021 45,6x
Yield 2021 0,12%
Capitalization 57 730 B 51 761 M 51 611 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,22x
EV / Sales 2022 6,70x
Nbr of Employees 15 148
Free-Float 88,3%
Chart NAVER CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NAVER Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NAVER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 489 451,61 KRW
Last Close Price 391 500,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target 43,0%
Spread / Average Target 25,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Seong-Sook Han Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sang-Jin Park Chief Financial Officer
Yu-Hoon Kang Head-Technology
In-Hyeok Choi Chief Operating Officer & Director
Yeon-Ah Jeong Head-Legal Affairs & Compliance Support
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NAVER CORPORATION33.85%51 761
ALPHABET INC.30.25%1 543 802
BAIDU, INC.-1.24%75 516
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION-9.32%39 514
YANDEX N.V.-10.99%21 998
SOGOU INC.4.17%3 293
