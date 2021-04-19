S.Korea stocks mixed, barely up for sixth session ahead of tech, auto earnings

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers
* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar
* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls
* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL, April 19 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
** South Korean shares swung between gains and losses on Monday
as investors weighed upcoming corporate earnings of domestic
tech giants and carmakers, while concerns surrounding the spread
of COVID-19 variants capped gains. The Korean won weakened,
while the benchmark bond yield fell.
** The benchmark KOSPI rose 0.22 points, or 0.01%, to
3,198.84 by 06:32 GMT.
** Investors are cautiously optimistic, many are looking forward
to performance of chipmakers amid chip shortages, and also to
preliminary April exports, says Choi Yoo-june, an analyst at
Shinhan Investment & Securities
** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics
fell 0.72% and peer SK Hynix rose 0.36%,
while LG Chem fell 1.78% and Naver fell
0.38%.
** Foreigners were net sellers of 299.8 billion won worth of
shares on the main board.
** The won was quoted at 1,117.2 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform, 0.08% lower than its previous
close at 1,116.3.
** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,117.2 per
dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
was quoted at 1,116.9.
** The KOSPI has risen 11.32% so far this year, and gained 5.7%
in the previous 30 trading sessions.
** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index
was 1,046.07 million shares. Of the total traded issues
of 906, the number of advancing shares was 456.
** The won has lost 2.8% against the dollar so far this year.
** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year
treasury bonds rose 0.09 points to 110.89.8
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.4
basis points to 1.131%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell
by 4.2 basis points to 1.982%.
(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee;
Editing by Shailesh Kuber)