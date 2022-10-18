S.Korean shares end at near four-week high on Britain relief

*
KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers
Korean won jumps against dollar
South Korea benchmark bond yield rises
SEOUL, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
** South Korean shares ended at a nearly four-week high on
Tuesday, tracking a global rally on relief from Britain's
withdrawal of tax cut plans. The Korean won strengthened, while
the benchmark bond yield rose.
** The benchmark KOSPI rose 30.24 points, or 1.36%,
to close at 2,249.95, its highest closing level since Sept. 23.
** The index pared most of its early gains, before
rebounding and extending gains for a third session on reports
the Bank of England is likely to delay its quantitative
tightening.
** The report came after Britain's new finance minister
scrapped Prime Minister Liz Truss's economic plan and scaled
back her vast energy support scheme on Monday, making a historic
policy U-turn to try to stem a dramatic loss of investor
confidence.
** "It is seen as an upward push for now, but the market
will continue to assess the issue around Britain's fiscal policy
going forward," said Mirae Asset Securities analyst Kim
Seok-hwan.
** Tech giant Kakao rose 2.17%, with affiliates
Kakaobank and Kakaopay up 3.61% and
6.21%, respectively, recovering some of previous session's sharp
losses on service outage of its instant messenger application.
Naver jumped 3.29%.
** HYBE rose 4.78% after its boy band BTS said
members would go off on mandatory military service, starting
shortly with oldest member Jin, with analysts cheering eased
uncertainty over the issue.
** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 61.3 billion
won ($43.12 million), extending their buying streak to a 12th
session - the longest since late November 2020.
** The won ended 0.89% higher at 1,422.7 per dollar on the
onshore settlement platform.
** December futures on three-year treasury bonds
fell 0.02 points to 101.82.
** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield
inched up by 0.5 basis points to 4.236%, while the benchmark
10-year yield rose by 7.4 basis points to 4.274%.
($1 = 1,421.5900 won)
(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)