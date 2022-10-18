Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. NAVER Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A035420   KR7035420009

NAVER CORPORATION

(A035420)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-16
167000.00 KRW   +0.91%
03:17aS.Korean shares end at near four-week high on Britain relief
RE
10/17S.Korean shares extend gains for third session on Britain relief
RE
10/16S.Korea's Yoon calls for quick resumption of popular messaging, portal services
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

S.Korean shares end at near four-week high on Britain relief

10/18/2022 | 03:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

*

KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

*

Korean won jumps against dollar

*

South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

*

For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares ended at a nearly four-week high on Tuesday, tracking a global rally on relief from Britain's withdrawal of tax cut plans. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI rose 30.24 points, or 1.36%, to close at 2,249.95, its highest closing level since Sept. 23.

** The index pared most of its early gains, before rebounding and extending gains for a third session on reports the Bank of England is likely to delay its quantitative tightening.

** The report came after Britain's new finance minister scrapped Prime Minister Liz Truss's economic plan and scaled back her vast energy support scheme on Monday, making a historic policy U-turn to try to stem a dramatic loss of investor confidence.

** "It is seen as an upward push for now, but the market will continue to assess the issue around Britain's fiscal policy going forward," said Mirae Asset Securities analyst Kim Seok-hwan.

** Tech giant Kakao rose 2.17%, with affiliates Kakaobank and Kakaopay up 3.61% and 6.21%, respectively, recovering some of previous session's sharp losses on service outage of its instant messenger application. Naver jumped 3.29%.

** HYBE rose 4.78% after its boy band BTS said members would go off on mandatory military service, starting shortly with oldest member Jin, with analysts cheering eased uncertainty over the issue.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 61.3 billion won ($43.12 million), extending their buying streak to a 12th session - the longest since late November 2020.

** The won ended 0.89% higher at 1,422.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform.

** December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.02 points to 101.82.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield inched up by 0.5 basis points to 4.236%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 7.4 basis points to 4.274%. ($1 = 1,421.5900 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BTS GROUP AB (PUBL) 0.34% 296.5 Delayed Quote.-26.43%
HYBE CO., LTD. -2.54% 115000 End-of-day quote.-67.05%
KAKAO CORP. -5.93% 48350 End-of-day quote.-57.02%
KAKAO PAY CORP. -4.16% 34600 End-of-day quote.-80.17%
KAKAOBANK CORP. -5.14% 16600 End-of-day quote.-71.86%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 1.36% 2249.95 Real-time Quote.-25.43%
MIRAE ASSET SECURITIES CO. LTD. 0.00% 6190 End-of-day quote.-28.44%
MIRAE CORPORATION -4.95% 9600 End-of-day quote.-31.67%
NAVER CORPORATION 0.91% 167000 End-of-day quote.-55.88%
S&P GSCI COCOA INDEX -1.56% 91.9089 Real-time Quote.-5.67%
All news about NAVER CORPORATION
03:17aS.Korean shares end at near four-week high on Britain relief
RE
10/17S.Korean shares extend gains for third session on Britain relief
RE
10/16S.Korea's Yoon calls for quick resumption of popular messaging, portal services
RE
10/15Fire knocks out services at South Korea tech giants Kakao, Naver
RE
10/14S.Korean shares join global rally to end higher; online marketplaces jump
RE
10/13S.Korean shares track Wall Street higher; tech platforms jump
RE
10/13S.Korean shares drop nearly 2% ahead of U.S. inflation data
RE
10/12S.Korean shares fall on caution ahead of U.S. inflation data
RE
10/07South Korean shares post biggest weekly gain in nearly 2 years
RE
10/06S.Korean shares on track for best week in eight months
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NAVER CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 8 249 B 5,76 B 5,76 B
Net income 2022 1 104 B 0,77 B 0,77 B
Net cash 2022 98,7 B 0,07 B 0,07 B
P/E ratio 2022 25,3x
Yield 2022 0,33%
Capitalization 25 015 B 17 458 M 17 458 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,02x
EV / Sales 2023 2,54x
Nbr of Employees 4 750
Free-Float 91,1%
Chart NAVER CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NAVER Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NAVER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 167 000,00 KRW
Average target price 289 758,62 KRW
Spread / Average Target 73,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Soo-Yeon Choi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nam-Sun Kim Chief Financial Officer
Hae-Jin Lee Global Investment Officer
Ui-Jong Cheong Independent Director
In-Moo Lee Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NAVER CORPORATION-55.88%17 458
ALPHABET INC.-30.98%1 263 350
BAIDU, INC.-31.54%34 654
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION-42.03%19 623
YANDEX N.V.-68.69%6 798
GURUNAVI, INC.12.74%177