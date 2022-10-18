S.Korean shares end at near four-week high on Britain relief

*

SEOUL, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares ended at a nearly four-week high on Tuesday, tracking a global rally on relief from Britain's withdrawal of tax cut plans. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI rose 30.24 points, or 1.36%, to close at 2,249.95, its highest closing level since Sept. 23.

** The index pared most of its early gains, before rebounding and extending gains for a third session on reports the Bank of England is likely to delay its quantitative tightening.

** The report came after Britain's new finance minister scrapped Prime Minister Liz Truss's economic plan and scaled back her vast energy support scheme on Monday, making a historic policy U-turn to try to stem a dramatic loss of investor confidence.

** "It is seen as an upward push for now, but the market will continue to assess the issue around Britain's fiscal policy going forward," said Mirae Asset Securities analyst Kim Seok-hwan.

** Tech giant Kakao rose 2.17%, with affiliates Kakaobank and Kakaopay up 3.61% and 6.21%, respectively, recovering some of previous session's sharp losses on service outage of its instant messenger application. Naver jumped 3.29%.

** HYBE rose 4.78% after its boy band BTS said members would go off on mandatory military service, starting shortly with oldest member Jin, with analysts cheering eased uncertainty over the issue.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 61.3 billion won ($43.12 million), extending their buying streak to a 12th session - the longest since late November 2020.

** The won ended 0.89% higher at 1,422.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform.

** December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.02 points to 101.82.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield inched up by 0.5 basis points to 4.236%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 7.4 basis points to 4.274%. ($1 = 1,421.5900 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)