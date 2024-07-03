* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

SEOUL, July 3 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose on Wednesday, as the government unveiled tax benefits for companies that raise shareholder returns, in a follow-up to its corporate reform plan announced early this year.

** The benchmark KOSPI rose 12.56 points, or 0.45%, to 2,794.10 by 0315 GMT.

** South Korea's government has prepared tax benefits for companies raising dividend payouts as part of its "Corporate Value-up Programme", which is aimed at boosting the domestic stock market, President Yoon Suk Yeol said.

** He also said that aligning the country's interest rate with the U.S. to some extent is unavoidable in order to prevent capital outflows.

** South Korea's foreign exchange reserves fell in June to the lowest level since June 2020, as authorities intervened in the currency market to defend the won, data showed.

** Financial stocks led the gains on the index, with the Finance-major Index rising 2.20% and the Securities-minor Index climbing 2.57%.

** Among index heavyweights, battery makers and e-commerce firms rebounded from the previous session's losses, while biopharmaceutical manufacturers fell. Chipmakers were little changed.

** Of the total 931 traded issues, 273 shares advanced, while 610 declined.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 14.8 billion won ($10.65 million) on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,390.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.23% lower than its previous close at 1,386.9.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.01 point to 105.27.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.5 basis point to 3.165%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.7 basis point to 3.277%. ($1 = 1,389.9700 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)