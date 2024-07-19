* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens against dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, July 19 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares slumped 1% on Friday, and were set to their worst weekly performance in three months, as potential U.S. trade curbs on chip equipment continue to weigh on tech stocks globally.

** Chipmaker stocks in global equity indexes were volatile on a report that the United States is mulling restricting imports of technology to China.

** The benchmark KOSPI was down 30.14 points, or 1.07%, at 2,794.21, as of 0113 GMT.

** For the week, the KOSPI was down 2.2% and likely to post its biggest weekly drop since mid-April.

** Wall Street tumbled overnight as investors continued to rotate away from high-priced mega-cap growth stocks.

** South Korean chipmaker Samsung Electronics fell 1.73% and peer SK Hynix lost 0.94%, but battery maker LG Energy Solution climbed 1.49%.

** Shares of SK Hynix have lost more than 9% this week, set for their biggest loss since August 2021.

** Among other index heavyweights, automakers and biopharmaceutical manufacturers fell.

** Of the total 928 traded issues, 245 shares advanced, while 622 declined.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 160.4 billion won ($115.78 million) on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,385.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.16% lower than its previous close at 1,383.4.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.03 point to 105.54.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose 0.6 basis point to 3.065%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell 0.7 basis point to 3.144%.

($1 = 1,385.4400 won)

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)