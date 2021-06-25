Log in
    A035420   KR7035420009

NAVER CORPORATION

(A035420)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange - 06/24
419500 KRW   -0.94%
S.Korean stocks end at record high, post sixth straight weekly gain

06/25/2021 | 03:03am EDT
* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, June 25 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares closed at a record high on Friday and posted a sixth straight weekly gain, as they tracked Wall Street's gains on upbeat jobs data and U.S. infrastructure deal. The won strengthened and the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The KOSPI closed up 16.74 points, or 0.51%, at 3,302.84, extending gains to a fourth straight session.

** The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 indexes closed at record highs on Thursday, after U.S. President Joe Biden embraced a bipartisan Senate infrastructure deal that is expected to extend the recovery in the world's largest economy.

** For the week, it gained 1.07%, the sharpest in three weeks and following a 0.57% gain a week earlier.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix rose 0.19% and 1.98%, respectively, while battery maker LG Chem added 0.84%.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 245.7 billion won ($217.95 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won ended at 1,127.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.64% higher than its previous close at 1,134.9.

** It rose 0.41% for the week, rebounding from a 1.90% decline in the previous week.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,127.8 per dollar, up 0.3% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,127.8.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.16 points to 109.98.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 4.4 basis points to 1.428%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 4.9 basis points to 2.106%. ($1 = 1,127.3300 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LG CHEM, LTD. -0.48% 831000 End-of-day quote.0.85%
NAVER CORPORATION -0.94% 419500 End-of-day quote.43.42%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. 1.37% 81200 End-of-day quote.0.25%
SK HYNIX INC. 1.61% 126000 End-of-day quote.6.33%
Financials
Sales 2021 6 620 B 5,86 B 5,86 B
Net income 2021 16 338 B 14,5 B 14,5 B
Net cash 2021 1 482 B 1,31 B 1,31 B
P/E ratio 2021 3,98x
Yield 2021 0,10%
Capitalization 62 220 B 54 966 M 55 127 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,18x
EV / Sales 2022 6,79x
Nbr of Employees 15 148
Free-Float 90,1%
Chart NAVER CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NAVER Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NAVER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 419 500,00 KRW
Average target price 493 636,36 KRW
Spread / Average Target 17,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Seong-Sook Han Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sang-Jin Park Chief Financial Officer
In-Hyuk Choi Chief Operating Officer & Director
Yeon-Ah Jeong Head-Legal Affairs & Compliance Support
Hae-Jin Lee Global Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NAVER CORPORATION43.42%54 966
ALPHABET INC.39.79%1 672 848
BAIDU, INC.-9.93%68 872
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION-10.78%38 168
YANDEX N.V.0.09%24 852
SOGOU INC.2.33%3 246