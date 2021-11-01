Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. NAVER Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A035420   KR7035420009

NAVER CORPORATION

(A035420)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

S.Korean stocks end higher on solid export data; key c.bank meetings in focus

11/01/2021 | 02:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares ended higher on Monday as risk appetite got a lift from the nation's upbeat trade data, while investors waited for policy meetings in the United States, Britain and Australia. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed up 8.26 points, or 0.28%, at 2,978.94.

** Among heavyweights, chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix rose 0.14% and 3.40%, respectively, while platform company Naver added 0.37%.

** South Korean exports surged 24% in October from a year earlier, propelled by post-lockdown recoveries in major markets, which pushed up demand for Korean chips and petrochemical products.

** A separate survey, however, showed the country's factory activity grew at its slowest pace in 13 months in October on global supply crunch.

** The Federal Open Market Committee, which concludes its two-day meeting on Wednesday, is the highlight of a week full of central bank meetings likely to move markets, with policy adjustments possible at the Bank of England and Reserve Bank of Australia.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 358.5 billion won ($304.79 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won ended at 1,176.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.67% lower than its previous close.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,176.1 per dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,176.4.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.15 point to 107.95.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.2 basis points to 2.090%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 9.7 basis points to 2.486%. ($1 = 1,176.2100 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NAVER CORPORATION -1.45% 407000 End-of-day quote.39.15%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. -1.27% 69800 End-of-day quote.-13.83%
SK HYNIX INC. -3.29% 103000 End-of-day quote.-13.08%
All news about NAVER CORPORATION
02:58aS.Korean stocks end higher on solid export data; key c.bank meetings in focus
RE
10/29S.Korean stocks post sharpest weekly decline in three on supply disruptions
RE
10/27NAVER Corporation Offers New Search Experience with AiRSearch AI Technology
CI
10/27S.Korean stocks end lower on profit-taking; Samsung Elec earnings eyed
RE
10/26S.Korean stocks end 1% higher on upbeat earnings, trade report
RE
10/25S.Korean stocks end higher, investors eye key corporate earnings
RE
10/22NAVER : Nomura Adjusts Naver's Price Target to 550,000 Won From 530,000 Won, Keeps at Buy
MT
10/21S.Korean stocks fall for a second day as mood sours over Evergrande
RE
10/21Balaan Co., Ltd. announced that it has received KRW 32.5 billion in funding from a grou..
CI
10/21NAVER Posts Record High Earnings in Q3
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NAVER CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 6 790 B 5,76 B 5,76 B
Net income 2021 16 528 B 14,0 B 14,0 B
Net cash 2021 1 481 B 1,26 B 1,26 B
P/E ratio 2021 3,88x
Yield 2021 0,22%
Capitalization 60 594 B 51 571 M 51 444 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,71x
EV / Sales 2022 6,93x
Nbr of Employees 4 124
Free-Float 90,6%
Chart NAVER CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NAVER Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NAVER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 407 000,00 KRW
Average target price 532 258,06 KRW
Spread / Average Target 30,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Seong-Sook Han Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sang-Jin Park Chief Financial Officer
In-Hyuk Choi Chief Operating Officer & Director
Yeon-Ah Jeong Head-Legal Affairs & Compliance Support
Hae-Jin Lee Global Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NAVER CORPORATION39.15%51 571
ALPHABET INC.68.94%1 966 779
BAIDU, INC.-24.97%56 469
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION13.07%47 014
YANDEX N.V.19.06%29 703
SOGOU INC.9.82%3 471