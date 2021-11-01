S.Korean stocks end higher on solid export data; key c.bank meetings in focus

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers
* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar
* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls
* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korean shares ended higher on Monday as risk
appetite got a lift from the nation's upbeat trade data, while
investors waited for policy meetings in the United States,
Britain and Australia. The won weakened, while the benchmark
bond yield fell.
** The benchmark KOSPI closed up 8.26 points, or
0.28%, at 2,978.94.
** Among heavyweights, chip giants Samsung Electronics
and SK Hynix rose 0.14% and 3.40%,
respectively, while platform company Naver added
0.37%.
** South Korean exports surged 24% in October from a year
earlier, propelled by post-lockdown recoveries in major markets,
which pushed up demand for Korean chips and petrochemical
products.
** A separate survey, however, showed the country's factory
activity grew at its slowest pace in 13 months in October on
global supply crunch.
** The Federal Open Market Committee, which concludes its
two-day meeting on Wednesday, is the highlight of a week full of
central bank meetings likely to move markets, with policy
adjustments possible at the Bank of England and Reserve Bank of
Australia.
** Foreigners were net sellers of 358.5 billion won ($304.79
million) worth of shares on the main board.
** The won ended at 1,176.5 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform, 0.67% lower than its previous
close.
** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,176.1
per dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
was quoted at 1,176.4.
** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds rose 0.15 point to 107.95.
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by
1.2 basis points to 2.090%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
fell by 9.7 basis points to 2.486%.
($1 = 1,176.2100 won)
(Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)