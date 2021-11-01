S.Korean stocks end higher on solid export data; key c.bank meetings in focus

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares ended higher on Monday as risk appetite got a lift from the nation's upbeat trade data, while investors waited for policy meetings in the United States, Britain and Australia. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed up 8.26 points, or 0.28%, at 2,978.94.

** Among heavyweights, chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix rose 0.14% and 3.40%, respectively, while platform company Naver added 0.37%.

** South Korean exports surged 24% in October from a year earlier, propelled by post-lockdown recoveries in major markets, which pushed up demand for Korean chips and petrochemical products.

** A separate survey, however, showed the country's factory activity grew at its slowest pace in 13 months in October on global supply crunch.

** The Federal Open Market Committee, which concludes its two-day meeting on Wednesday, is the highlight of a week full of central bank meetings likely to move markets, with policy adjustments possible at the Bank of England and Reserve Bank of Australia.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 358.5 billion won ($304.79 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won ended at 1,176.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.67% lower than its previous close.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,176.1 per dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,176.4.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.15 point to 107.95.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.2 basis points to 2.090%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 9.7 basis points to 2.486%. ($1 = 1,176.2100 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)