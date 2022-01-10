S.Korean stocks end lower, govt vows market monitoring as won fluctuates

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares closed lower on Monday, dragged by expectations of faster-than-anticipated interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI ended 28.17 points, or 0.95%, lower at 2,926.72.

** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.38% and peer SK Hynix slid 1.97%. LG Chem declined 1.25% and Naver slipped 0.89%.

** Tech shares as well as growth stocks were weaker on concerns that the Fed may normalize monetary policies faster than earlier expected, said Lee Kyoung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities.

** Finance minister Hong Nam-ki on Monday vowed to closely monitor currency market movements as the won is hovering a year-and-a-half low. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 82.2 billion won ($68.71 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,199.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.20% higher than its previous close at 1,201.5.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,197.0 per dollar, up 0.1%, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,197.5.

** The KOSPI is down 1.71% so far this year, but lost 0.9% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The trading volume was 470.42 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 931, the number of advancing shares was 258.

** The won has lost 0.9% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds was unchanged at 108.20.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 4.7 basis points to 2.061%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 2.6 basis points to 2.484%. ($1 = 1,196.3600 won) (Reporting by Cynthia Kim, additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V)