  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. NAVER Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A035420   KR7035420009

NAVER CORPORATION

(A035420)
S.Korean stocks end lower, govt vows market monitoring as won fluctuates

01/10/2022 | 02:27am EST
* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares closed lower on Monday, dragged by expectations of faster-than-anticipated interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI ended 28.17 points, or 0.95%, lower at 2,926.72.

** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.38% and peer SK Hynix slid 1.97%. LG Chem declined 1.25% and Naver slipped 0.89%.

** Tech shares as well as growth stocks were weaker on concerns that the Fed may normalize monetary policies faster than earlier expected, said Lee Kyoung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities.

** Finance minister Hong Nam-ki on Monday vowed to closely monitor currency market movements as the won is hovering a year-and-a-half low. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 82.2 billion won ($68.71 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,199.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.20% higher than its previous close at 1,201.5.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,197.0 per dollar, up 0.1%, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,197.5.

** The KOSPI is down 1.71% so far this year, but lost 0.9% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The trading volume was 470.42 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 931, the number of advancing shares was 258.

** The won has lost 0.9% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds was unchanged at 108.20.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 4.7 basis points to 2.061%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 2.6 basis points to 2.484%. ($1 = 1,196.3600 won) (Reporting by Cynthia Kim, additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V)


