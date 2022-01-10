S.Korean stocks end lower, govt vows market monitoring as won fluctuates

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers
* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar
* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises
SEOUL, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korean shares closed lower on Monday, dragged by
expectations of faster-than-anticipated interest rate hikes by
the U.S. Federal Reserve. The Korean won strengthened, while the
benchmark bond yield rose.
** The benchmark KOSPI ended 28.17 points, or 0.95%,
lower at 2,926.72.
** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics
fell 0.38% and peer SK Hynix slid 1.97%.
LG Chem declined 1.25% and Naver slipped
0.89%.
** Tech shares as well as growth stocks were weaker on concerns
that the Fed may normalize monetary policies faster than earlier
expected, said Lee Kyoung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities.
** Finance minister Hong Nam-ki on Monday vowed to closely
monitor currency market movements as the won is hovering a
year-and-a-half low.
** Foreigners were net sellers of 82.2 billion won ($68.71
million) worth of shares on the main board.
** The won was quoted at 1,199.1 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform, 0.20% higher than its previous
close at 1,201.5.
** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,197.0 per
dollar, up 0.1%, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its
one-month contract was quoted at 1,197.5.
** The KOSPI is down 1.71% so far this year, but lost 0.9% in
the previous 30 trading sessions.
** The trading volume was 470.42 million shares. Of the total
traded issues of 931, the number of advancing shares was 258.
** The won has lost 0.9% against the dollar so far this year.
** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds was unchanged at 108.20.
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 4.7
basis points to 2.061%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose
by 2.6 basis points to 2.484%.
($1 = 1,196.3600 won)
(Reporting by Cynthia Kim, additional reporting by Jihoon Lee;
editing by Uttaresh.V)