S.Korean stocks fall for fourth day as virus fears dent sentiment

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers
* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar
* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls
* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL, July 21 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
** South Korean shares ended lower for a fourth straight
session on Wednesday, as concerns that spiking coronavirus cases
could impede global economic recovery outweighed positive
sentiment from upbeat trade data. The won weakened, while the
benchmark bond yield also fell.
** The benchmark KOSPI closed down 16.79 points, or
0.52%, at 3,215.91.
** The Delta variant of the coronavirus has for the moment
displaced inflation as investors' primary source of concern,
with South Korea on Wednesday reporting a daily record of new
infections.
** Among the heavyweights, chip giants Samsung Electronics
and SK Hynix fell 0.63% and 1.27%,
respectively, while internet giant Naver and LG Chem
dropped 2.51% and 0.61%.
** Foreigners were net sellers of 519.7 billion won ($450.48
million) worth of shares on the main board.
** South Korea's exports in the first 20 days of July jumped
32.8% to $32.58 billion from a year earlier, according to the
customs agency data, but that failed to offset virus fears.
** The won ended at 1,154.0 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform, 0.31% lower than its previous
close at 1,150.4.
** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,153.7
per dollar, down 0.5% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
was quoted at 1,154.1.
** In money and debt markets, September futures on
three-year treasury bonds rose 0.11 points to 110.30.
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by
2.2 basis points to 1.386%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
fell by 1.3 basis points to 1.878%.
($1 = 1,153.6600 won)
(Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)