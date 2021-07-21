S.Korean stocks fall for fourth day as virus fears dent sentiment

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, July 21 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares ended lower for a fourth straight session on Wednesday, as concerns that spiking coronavirus cases could impede global economic recovery outweighed positive sentiment from upbeat trade data. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield also fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed down 16.79 points, or 0.52%, at 3,215.91.

** The Delta variant of the coronavirus has for the moment displaced inflation as investors' primary source of concern, with South Korea on Wednesday reporting a daily record of new infections.

** Among the heavyweights, chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix fell 0.63% and 1.27%, respectively, while internet giant Naver and LG Chem dropped 2.51% and 0.61%.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 519.7 billion won ($450.48 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** South Korea's exports in the first 20 days of July jumped 32.8% to $32.58 billion from a year earlier, according to the customs agency data, but that failed to offset virus fears.

** The won ended at 1,154.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.31% lower than its previous close at 1,150.4.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,153.7 per dollar, down 0.5% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,154.1.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.11 points to 110.30.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.2 basis points to 1.386%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.3 basis points to 1.878%. ($1 = 1,153.6600 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)