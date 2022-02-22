S.Korean stocks mark worst day in a week as Ukraine crisis deepens

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers
* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar
* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls
SEOUL, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korean shares marked their worst session in a week
on Tuesday, as investors rushed to safe-haven assets after
tensions between Russia and Ukraine deepened. The Korean won
weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.
** The benchmark KOSPI closed down 37.01 points, or
1.35%, at 2,706.79, after falling as much as 1.96% earlier in
the day. It has lost 9.10% so far this year.
** Leading the decline, chip giants Samsung Electronics
and SK Hynix fell 1.08% and 1.15%,
respectively, while battery maker LG Energy Solution
slid 2.87%.
** Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday recognised two
breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent and ordered
the Russian army to launch what Moscow called a peacekeeping
operation into the area, accelerating a crisis the West fears
could unleash a major war.
** South Korea continued to report nearly a 100,000 new
daily COVID-19 infections, but authorities have pushed ahead
with slightly easing social distancing rules ahead of a
presidential election next month.
** Meanwhile, the Bank of Korea is expected to stand pat at
its rate decision meeting on Thursday, following back-to-back
hikes at the previous two meetings, a Reuters poll showed.
** Foreigners were net sellers of 326.1 billion won ($273.31
million) worth of shares on the main board.
** The won ended at 1,192.7 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform, 0.05% lower than its previous
close.
** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at
1,192.8, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month
contract was quoted at 1,193.3.
** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds rose 0.12 point to 107.72.
** The benchmark 10-year yield fell by 5.5 basis points to
2.719%.
($1 = 1,193.1600 won)
(Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Devika Syamnath)