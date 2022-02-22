S.Korean stocks mark worst day in a week as Ukraine crisis deepens

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares marked their worst session in a week on Tuesday, as investors rushed to safe-haven assets after tensions between Russia and Ukraine deepened. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed down 37.01 points, or 1.35%, at 2,706.79, after falling as much as 1.96% earlier in the day. It has lost 9.10% so far this year.

** Leading the decline, chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix fell 1.08% and 1.15%, respectively, while battery maker LG Energy Solution slid 2.87%.

** Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent and ordered the Russian army to launch what Moscow called a peacekeeping operation into the area, accelerating a crisis the West fears could unleash a major war.

** South Korea continued to report nearly a 100,000 new daily COVID-19 infections, but authorities have pushed ahead with slightly easing social distancing rules ahead of a presidential election next month.

** Meanwhile, the Bank of Korea is expected to stand pat at its rate decision meeting on Thursday, following back-to-back hikes at the previous two meetings, a Reuters poll showed.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 326.1 billion won ($273.31 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won ended at 1,192.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.05% lower than its previous close.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,192.8, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,193.3.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.12 point to 107.72.

** The benchmark 10-year yield fell by 5.5 basis points to 2.719%. ($1 = 1,193.1600 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Devika Syamnath)