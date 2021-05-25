S.Korean stocks rebound as inflation fears fade, foreigners snap 9-day selling run

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers
* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar
* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises
SEOUL, May 25 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korean shares rebounded on Tuesday, tracking Wall
Street gains overnight on eased inflation worries, and as
foreign investors ended a nine-day selling run. Both the won and
the benchmark bond yield rose.
** The benchmark KOSPI closed up 27.02 points, or
0.86%, at 3,171.32, snapping a three-day losing streak.
** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics
rose 0.25% and peer SK Hynix climbed
2.93%, while internet giant Naver added 0.70%.
** Foreigners were net buyers of 68.3 billion won ($60.91
million) worth of shares on the main board, ending a selling run
that began on May 11.
** Meanwhile, the country's central bank is seen keeping its
interest rates at record lows on Thursday and for the rest of
2021, as COVID-19 uncertainties and worries about financial
imbalances offset signs of a broader economic recovery.
** The won ended at 1,122.0 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform, 0.45% higher than its previous
close at 1,127.1.
** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,121.5
per dollar, up 0.2% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
was quoted at 1,120.9.
** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year
treasury bonds fell 0.05 point to 110.97.
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by
2.1 basis points to 1.137%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
rose by 0.6 basis point to 2.126%.
($1 = 1,121.2600 won)
(Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)