  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. NAVER Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A035420   KR7035420009

NAVER CORPORATION

(A035420)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

S.Korean stocks rebound as inflation fears fade, foreigners snap 9-day selling run

05/25/2021 | 02:47am EDT
* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, May 25 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rebounded on Tuesday, tracking Wall Street gains overnight on eased inflation worries, and as foreign investors ended a nine-day selling run. Both the won and the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed up 27.02 points, or 0.86%, at 3,171.32, snapping a three-day losing streak.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.25% and peer SK Hynix climbed 2.93%, while internet giant Naver added 0.70%.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 68.3 billion won ($60.91 million) worth of shares on the main board, ending a selling run that began on May 11.

** Meanwhile, the country's central bank is seen keeping its interest rates at record lows on Thursday and for the rest of 2021, as COVID-19 uncertainties and worries about financial imbalances offset signs of a broader economic recovery.

** The won ended at 1,122.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.45% higher than its previous close at 1,127.1.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,121.5 per dollar, up 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,120.9.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.05 point to 110.97.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 2.1 basis points to 1.137%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.6 basis point to 2.126%.

($1 = 1,121.2600 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NAVER CORPORATION -1.25% 355500 End-of-day quote.21.54%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. -0.50% 79700 End-of-day quote.-1.60%
SK HYNIX INC. -2.45% 119500 End-of-day quote.0.84%
Financials
Sales 2021 6 635 B 5,92 B 5,92 B
Net income 2021 16 544 B 14,8 B 14,8 B
Net cash 2021 5 942 B 5,30 B 5,30 B
P/E ratio 2021 3,44x
Yield 2021 0,12%
Capitalization 52 422 B 46 595 M 46 760 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,01x
EV / Sales 2022 5,67x
Nbr of Employees 15 148
Free-Float 88,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 491 129,03 KRW
Last Close Price 355 500,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target 57,5%
Spread / Average Target 38,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 21,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Seong-Sook Han Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sang-Jin Park Chief Financial Officer
In-Hyuk Choi Chief Operating Officer & Director
Yeon-Ah Jeong Head-Legal Affairs & Compliance Support
Hae-Jin Lee Global Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NAVER CORPORATION21.54%46 595
ALPHABET INC.34.71%1 597 048
BAIDU, INC.-12.62%66 817
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION-24.66%32 851
YANDEX N.V.-4.20%23 731
SOGOU INC.3.31%3 266