S.Korean stocks snap five-day rally, but mark best week in seven

SEOUL, June 4 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korean shares posted their best weekly gain in
seven, although they snapped a five-session rally on Friday as
upbeat U.S. jobs data fanned fears of higher inflation. Both the
won and the benchmark bond yield fell.
** The KOSPI settled down 7.35 points, or 0.23%, at
3,240.08. For the week, the benchmark index gained 1.61%, its
sharpest since the five days to April 16.
** Wall Street ended lower on Thursday, as a
better-than-expected U.S. unemployment report and private
payrolls numbers for May fanned fears of inflation and worries
that the Federal Reserve may tighten monetary policy.
** Among heavyweights, chip giants Samsung Electronics
and SK Hynix fell 0.72% and 0.39%,
respectively, while battery maker LG Chem and
internet giant Naver slid 0.37% and 1.38%,
respectively.
** Foreigners were net buyers of 161.7 billion won ($144.84
million) worth of shares on the main board.
** Investors now await U.S. CPI data for May due next week.
** South Korea's finance minister said the government was
considering drafting the second supplementary budget of this
year.
** The won ended at 1,116.5 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform, 0.26% lower than its previous
close at 1,113.6.
** It edged down 0.09% on a weekly basis, snapping two weeks
of gains.
** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at
1,116.4, unchanged from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
was quoted at 1,116.0.
** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year
treasury bonds fell 0.08 point to 110.74.
** The benchmark 10-year yield fell by 2.4 basis points to
2.171%.
($1 = 1,116.4100 won)
