    A035420   KR7035420009

NAVER CORPORATION

(A035420)
S.Korean stocks snap five-day rally, but mark best week in seven

06/04/2021 | 03:00am EDT
* KOSPI falls, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, June 4 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares posted their best weekly gain in seven, although they snapped a five-session rally on Friday as upbeat U.S. jobs data fanned fears of higher inflation. Both the won and the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The KOSPI settled down 7.35 points, or 0.23%, at 3,240.08. For the week, the benchmark index gained 1.61%, its sharpest since the five days to April 16.

** Wall Street ended lower on Thursday, as a better-than-expected U.S. unemployment report and private payrolls numbers for May fanned fears of inflation and worries that the Federal Reserve may tighten monetary policy.

** Among heavyweights, chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix fell 0.72% and 0.39%, respectively, while battery maker LG Chem and internet giant Naver slid 0.37% and 1.38%, respectively.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 161.7 billion won ($144.84 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** Investors now await U.S. CPI data for May due next week.

** South Korea's finance minister said the government was considering drafting the second supplementary budget of this year.

** The won ended at 1,116.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.26% lower than its previous close at 1,113.6.

** It edged down 0.09% on a weekly basis, snapping two weeks of gains.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,116.4, unchanged from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,116.0.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.08 point to 110.74.

** The benchmark 10-year yield fell by 2.4 basis points to 2.171%. ($1 = 1,116.4100 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -0.44% 3237.58 Real-time Quote.13.29%
LG CHEM, LTD. 0.62% 812000 End-of-day quote.-1.46%
LG CORP. 1.49% 102000 End-of-day quote.16.57%
NAVER CORPORATION -0.28% 362000 End-of-day quote.23.76%
S&P 500 -0.36% 4192.85 Delayed Quote.11.87%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. 2.48% 82800 End-of-day quote.2.22%
SK HYNIX INC. 2.38% 129000 End-of-day quote.8.86%
Financials
Sales 2021 6 634 B 5,94 B 5,94 B
Net income 2021 16 489 B 14,8 B 14,8 B
Net cash 2021 5 945 B 5,33 B 5,33 B
P/E ratio 2021 3,23x
Yield 2021 0,11%
Capitalization 53 691 B 48 056 M 48 107 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,20x
EV / Sales 2022 5,82x
Nbr of Employees 15 148
Free-Float 88,3%
Chart NAVER CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NAVER Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NAVER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 490 781,25 KRW
Last Close Price 362 000,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target 54,7%
Spread / Average Target 35,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Seong-Sook Han Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sang-Jin Park Chief Financial Officer
In-Hyuk Choi Chief Operating Officer & Director
Yeon-Ah Jeong Head-Legal Affairs & Compliance Support
Hae-Jin Lee Global Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NAVER CORPORATION23.76%48 056
ALPHABET INC.33.95%1 591 717
BAIDU, INC.-12.15%67 174
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION-17.84%35 345
YANDEX N.V.-4.07%23 763
SOGOU INC.1.96%3 223