SEOUL, June 21 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Friday, set for their first weekly decline in four, tracking Wall Street losses overnight. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI fell 27.10 points, or 0.97%, to 2,780.53 by 04:44 GMT.

** The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed lower overnight, as market bellwether Nvidia retreated from earlier gains.

** Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics fell 1.47% and peer SK Hynix lost 2.32%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution slid 1.47%.

** South Korea's foreign exchange authorities said they agreed with the National Pension Service to expand a currency swap line to $50 billion from the current $35 billion to defend the tumbling won against the dollar.

** South Korea's exports for the first 20 days of June jumped 8.5% from the same period a year earlier, customs agency data showed.

** Hyundai Motor shed 1.23% and sister automaker Kia Corp lost 1.53%, while search engine Naver and instant messenger Kakao were down 0.66% and up 0.24%, respectively.

** Of the total 931 traded issues, 261 shares advanced, while 625 declined.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 139.5 billion won ($100.57 million).

** The won was quoted at 1,388.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.24% lower than its previous close at 1,384.6.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,387.6 per dollar, up 0.3% on the day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,384.9.

** The KOSPI has risen 4.72% so far this year, and gained 2.7% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The won has lost 7.2% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.08 point to 105.24. ($1 = 1,387.0500 won) (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Rashmi Aich)